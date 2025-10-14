Baseball Meets the Undead in a Small Town with a Sinister Secret -NANTICOKE- Available on Major VOD Streaming Platforms

NANTICOKE - Film Poster Nanticoke - Film Still.4 Nanticoke Still.1 Nanticoke Still.3 Nanticoke-Horiontal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A tragic twist of fate on the baseball field leads to an unthinkable awakening beneath the surface of a Pennsylvania town.Nanticoke, the latest horror-drama from director John Smith, is available for VOD Streaming. starting October 14, 2025. Released by Random Media and Same World Productions , the film is a gripping blend of sports tragedy, supernatural lore, and emotional reckoning.Co-written by John Smith, Karen Metta, and Alexa Krupilis, Nanticoke follows Brad, a rising baseball star whose career is derailed by a devastating injury. Returning to his hometown of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, Brad uncovers more than just old memories—he unearths a terrifying secret buried in the town’s history. A long-lost potion, crafted by an Indigenous shaman and recently uncovered by the military, begins spreading among the population. Once consumed, the potion binds the soul to the afterlife—turning the living into the walking dead.OFFICIAL TRAILER▶️ YouTube: Watch Trailer▶️ Vimeo (Downloadable): View on VimeoSet against a backdrop of eerie Americana, the film draws on authentic local history, including Nanticoke’s Indigenous roots, the real-life abandoned Concrete City, and the town’s coal mining legacy. Filmed entirely on location with the cooperation of local government, police, and fire departments, Nanticoke reflects the filmmakers’ deep respect for the community and cultural sensitivity—thanks in part to consultation with Native American advisors and the use of historically accurate regalia.LOGLINE: A baseball star returns to his hometown after a career-ending injury—only to discover it’s plagued by an undead curse.BRIEF SYNOPSIS: Brad, a rising baseball phenom, is forced into early retirement after a devastating on-field injury. Returning to his quiet hometown of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, he hopes to heal—but instead stumbles into a nightmare. A cursed potion, once buried and now unearthed by the military, begins transforming townspeople into the undead. As suspense builds and the infection spreads, Brad must confront the roots of this dark magic before the entire town is consumed.Directed by: John SmithWritten by: John Smith, Karen Metta, Alexa KrupilisProduced by: Alexa Krupilis, Michael B. JudkinsRuntime: 90 minutesLanguage: EnglishGenre: Horror, DramaRated: TV-14Availability: Video on Demand (VOD) on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, and more. Pricing varies by format and platform.IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt31510961/reference/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_4_nm_4_in_0_q_nanicoke PRESS KIT (Photos, Key Art & More): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/p0wfm96ci4okdstuocjja/ALkSG_kDoBXIpQAgIiHE6vw?rlkey=7wfpx2nkjd6t77mfc46rsfyxe&st=xf3oj21i&dl=0 ABOUT SAME WORLD PRODUCTIONSSame World Productions is an independent film company co-founded by John Smith and Karen Metta, with a mission to bring bold, socially conscious storytelling to life. Known for exploring untold histories and underrepresented voices, the team brings a collaborative spirit to each project, merging genre with heart.Current projects include Tulsa—a narrative film exploring the 1921 Tulsa Massacre; TEN-CHI- a Chinese female warrior, Ten-Chi travel to America becoming the ultimate weapon in helping the people of a small town), The Seminole (After watching his family slain, a black slave escapes a vicious plantation owner, later forming an alliance with a Seminole tribe hell-bent on fighting freedom) and ongoing partnerships with diverse creative teams across the U.S. Official >>Website: https://www.sameworldproductions.com/ >>Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sameworldproductions ABOUT RANDOM MEDIARandom Media is a global content company that acquires and distributes independent films through theatrical, digital, and broadcast platforms. Dedicated to championing original voices and genre-defining storytelling, its growing library includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.>>Website: randommedia.com>>Twitter/X: @RandomMediaLA>>Instagram: @random.media.films>>Facebook: RandomMediaEntertainmentMEDIA CONTACTS/For media inquiries or screener access:Rick Rhoades / Jennifer LangRickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.comJennifer@HighRoadsPR.comHigh Road Media & Branding for Random Media

