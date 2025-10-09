AIR BUD RETURNS Production Rolls in ‘Fernfield’ with Buddy and Ensemble Cast

Air Bud Returns - Buddy Director Robert Vince & Buddy. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman Air Bud Returns.Logo Logo.Cineverse

Return of the Popular Franchise to Theaters with Wide Release to be Unleashed in Fall 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, and Air Bud Entertainment (ABE) today announced that production has officially begun on Air Bud Returns, the newest installment of the beloved family franchise arriving in theaters Fall 2026. Alongside the start of filming, the studios revealed the feature’s ensemble human cast and confirmed the Golden Retriever stars bringing Buddy back to the big screen, as directed by Robert Vince and produced by Anna McRoberts. The ensemble cast includes:● Aydin Artis (Blue’s Clues & You) as Jacob● Tracy Ifeachor (The Pitt, The Originals, Doctor Who: The End of Time, Wonka) as Jasmine● Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear) as Jack● Tyler Labine (Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, Deadbeat, New Amsterdam) as Walter● Erik Gow (When Calls the Heart, Yellowjackets, Tracker, Eternity) as Marvin● Maxim Swinton (Bookie, Fleishman Is in Trouble) as AdamAt the heart of the film is Buddy, the basketball-playing Golden Retriever, portrayed by Roscoe, who was specially cast by lead animal trainer Mark Forbes, Hollywood’s premier trainer of animal talent, to bring the iconic role to life. Supporting in key basketball sequences are Golden Retrievers Charlie and Summer, the recently announced winners of The Search for the Next Air Bud (serving as Buddy’s basketball doubles, just as human actors have doubles for select scenes). The contest, which drew nearly 5,000 entries, captured the hearts of dog lovers across the country.Production has begun in Fernfield (also known as Fort Langley, British Columbia), the franchise’s original hometown, under the direction of Vince, who created the Air Bud franchise and has produced all 14 films in the Air Bud, Air Buddies, and Santa Paws series. This marks Vince’s eighth collaboration with Forbes.“We couldn’t be more excited to officially roll cameras on Air Bud Returns with this incredible cast,” said director and ABE Founder Robert Vince. “The passion we saw during the nationwide search for the next Buddy was a reminder of how deeply this franchise resonates with families. With such a talented ensemble alongside our canine stars, this film carries forward the heart and magic that made the original so beloved around the world.”“Announcing our cast and the Golden Retrievers bringing Buddy to life, right as production begins, is the ideal way to mark the return of the Air Bud legacy,” said Yolanda Macias, Chief Motion Pictures Officer at Cineverse. “This franchise has always connected across generations, and we are excited to see Air Bud Returns continue that family tradition.”In Air Bud Returns, 12-year-old Jacob has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad's childhood home in Fernfield. There, Jacob discovers an old VHS tape that not only shows his Dad winning MVP playing basketball at 13, but also features a golden retriever shooting hoops on the same court! When Jacob has a miraculous chance meeting with a neglected golden retriever he names Buddy, the duo embarks on a journey of healing - to unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!Photos and Artwork is available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1PROPlXsQ2S9CCz50IkDq52K54ILjnOpP?usp=sharing About Cineverse Motion Pictures GroupCineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, and August 2025 release of The Toxic Avenger, additional upcoming titles include the theatrical franchise returns of Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025) and Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026). Also on Cineverse’s slate is Wolf Creek: Legacy and the company’s first kids and family theatrical release, Air Bud Returns.About CineverseCineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse’s proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. About Air Bud EntertainmentAir Bud Entertainment (ABE) is a leading producer of family films and series, dedicated to creating heartwarming stories that bring families together. Founded by writer-director Robert Vince, ABE has produced more than a dozen beloved movies including the Air Bud, Air Buddies, and Santa Paws franchises. With over 25 years of success and audiences spanning multiple generations worldwide, ABE continues to deliver stories filled with humor, heart, and the unbreakable bond between people and their pets.

