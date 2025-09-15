SECRET OF BOG LAKE - Edge-of-Your-Seat Horror/Comedy Now Available on Major VOD Streaming Platforms

Secret of Bog Lake-Poster Secret of Bog Lake-Still 1 Secret of Bog Lake-Still 2 Secret of Bog Lake-Still 3 Secret of Bog Lake-Still 4

A Lake House Reunion Turns into Something Much Darker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare for an unforgettable trip to the lake where laughter meets dread in Secret of Bog Lake , an offbeat horror-comedy that plunges into the eerie side of small-town secrets and “house rules” gone wrong. Inspired by true events and shot in Wisconsin’s Northwoods, Secret of Bog Lake is released by Random Media in association with Zip Away Productions, premiering on major digital platforms beginning September 16, 2025. Written and directed by Steven R. Gustafson, the film blends unsettling mystery, dark humor, and heartfelt drama in a tightly woven thrill ride.The festival favorite has earned recognition across more than a dozen stops, including Best Actor (Eric Newnham) at the 2024 Crown Point International Film Festival and honors at the 2024 Beyond Border International Film Festival.▶️YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTB4LA_y7sU ▶️ Vimeo (Downloadable): https://vimeo.com/1071458072 LOGLINE - When college friends and family come together for a vacation on the lake, mysterious events to start to occur.Secret of Bog Lake was conceived with a playful nod to ’80s genre staples—Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and camp-set thrillers from Friday the 13th to Scream. Written and directed by Steven R. Gustafson, the film leans into “spoof-ish” energy while delivering genuine jolts. Shot at a lakeside property in Eagle River, Wisconsin, the production marries lower-budget ingenuity with a crowd-pleasing mix of summer nostalgia, raunchy humor, and slow-burn suspense. The result is a genre hybrid designed to entertain horror die-hards and casual thrill-seekers alike.SYNOPSIS:On a quiet getaway to a Northwoods lake-house rental, college friends Claire and Zoe join Stephen, his partner Claire, and Stephen’s son Kyle for a week of sun, swims, and s’mores. The setting is picture-perfect—until their hosts’ not-so-subtle signals and the home’s oddly specific rule list hint that something isn’t right. Jack—the self-appointed “guy’s guy”—is here to eat, drink, and cannonball; Zoe plays peacemaker while soaking up the lake life; and Stephen and Claire try to carve out family time before their next baby arrives.When unsettling incidents escalate around the cabin and shoreline, the group pushes ahead with “vacation mode” anyway laughing, bickering, and second-guessing what they’re seeing. Expect jumpy twists, raunchy laughs, and “yell at the screen” moments as the guests navigate small-town politics, mixed signals from the locals, and the mounting oddities of Bog Lake.ABOUT THE WRITER/DIRECTOR: STEVE GUSTFASON:Steve Gustafson is an Illinois-born storyteller whose path to filmmaking has always been driven by a lifelong creative itch. Before directing features, he spent decades designing ropes courses and building one of the country’s earliest zipline businesses—launching tours from Hawaii and Alaska to South Korea and Newfoundland—while moonlighting on reality and documentary projects. A life-pivot after 9/11 pushed him to pursue narrative work in earnest, channeling years of adventure, resilience, and people-watching into character-first films. Secret of Bog Lake, shot at a Northwoods cabin, marks a personal milestone in that journey and a testament to “making the movie because you have to.” Gustafson is currently at work on Charge, a 1964 period drama about a Gold Star family weathering grief, racism, and a life-threatening storm—evidence that the passion has only deepened.OVERVIEW:Directed and Written by: Steven R. GustafsonProduced by: Steven R. Gustafson, Eric Newnham, Yakov KolontarovRuntime: 88 minutesLanguage: EnglishGenre: Horror, ComedySuggested Rating: RAvailability: Video on Demand (VOD) on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, and more. Pricing varies by format and platform.FILM LINKS:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zipaway/ IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt28769598/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_7_nm_1_in_0_q_secret%2520of%2520bog%2520lake Official Website: https://secretofboglake.com/ MEDIA PRESS KIT: (Photos, Key Art & More): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9aju6sp73ctpbpe8kapuy/AEcELFpUuX9wKLXQSInnAUM?rlkey=r8rujqbucgci9ev41f3scjlwn&st=xm2ljlel&dl=0 ABOUT RANDOM MEDIA:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films globally through movie theaters, digital platforms, cable and satellite networks, and retail outlets. Known for championing bold, original storytelling, the company’s growing library includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.Website: https://randommedia.com Twitter/X: https://x.com/RandomMediaLA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/random.media.films Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RandommediaEntertainment

