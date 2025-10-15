Ice Cream Market CAGR to be at 6% from 2025 to 2029 | $55.5 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Ice Cream Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Ice Cream Market From 2024 To 2029?

Strong growth has been observed in the ice cream market size in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $41.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $43.9 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The historical growth in this market can be credited to factors such as brand devotion, fluctuations in seasonal demand, marketing strategies, enhancements in packaging, health-conscious trends, and proliferation of distribution networks.

The ice cream industry is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, and is estimated to reach $55.51 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth during the projected timeframe can be linked to factors such as the increase in plant-based and alternate ingredients, choices oriented towards health-conscious consumers, the rise in premiumization and personalization trends, as well as adoption of sustainability practices and introduction of innovative textures and formats. The anticipated trends during this period comprise innovative tastes and mixtures, ice cream enriched with nutrients and functionals, sustainable operations and packaging, a focus on local and artisanal aspects, indulgence and premium services, as well as an increase in online and direct-to-consumer sales.

Download a free sample of the ice cream market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2045&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Ice Cream Market?

The rise in consumer spending on fast food is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the ice cream market in the future. The cumulative money individuals and families outlay on fast food constitutes consumer expenditure on fast food. Both ice cream and fast food are seen as convenient, lavish meal substitutions that appeal to similar consumer predilections. Ice cream is often offered as a dessert in fast food outlets, enabling consumers to easily incorporate it into their orders. Moreover, the expanding café culture among millennials has heightened expenditure on fast food. For instance, Avika, a Dutch potato processing firm, reported that the UK fast food market surged 9% from US$20.6 billion (£18.9 billion) in 2021 to US$22.45 billion (£20.61 billion) in 2022. Thus, the surge in consumer spending on fast food is set to propel the fast food market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Ice Cream Market?

Major players in the Ice Cream Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestle S.A.

• Unilever Group Plc

• General Mills Inc.

• Blue Bell Creameries LP

• Cold Stone Creamery Inc.

• American Dairy Queen Corporation

• Danone S.A.

• Lotte Confectionery Co.Ltd.

• Inspire Brands Inc.

• Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ice Cream Industry?

Product development and innovation are driving trends in the ice cream industry. Many leading businesses in this sector are looking to solidify their market standing by introducing unique products. For instance, in January 2022, the Belgian ice cream brand based in Denmark, Magnum, launched a compact multi-pack of its vegan ice creams, and also enhanced the formula for its vegan ice cream series. This range is offered in two favourite vegan variants: magnum vegan classic and magnum vegan almond. These new products maintain all the indulgence and quality of a traditional magnum, and have even been recognized with the PETA Vegan food award. The creamy ice cream, which is made from flavourful Madagascan vanilla and pea protein, delivers a delightful combination to the palate, while remaining entirely free of dairy ingredients.

What Segments Are Covered In The Ice Cream Market Report?

The ready to drink (rtd) alcoholic beveragesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Alcopop, Cocktail Pre-Mixes, Bottled Cocktails

2) By Flavor: Regular, Flavored

3) By Packaging Type: Bottle, Can, Other Packaging Types

4) By Distribution channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, On-Premise, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End User: Residential Or Retail, Commercial Or HoReCa

Subsegments:

1) By Alcopop: Malt-Based Alcopop, Spirit-Based Alcopop, Wine-Based Alcopop

2) By Cocktail Pre-Mixes: Spirit-Based Pre-Mixes, Wine-Based Pre-Mixes, Malt-Based Pre-Mixes

3) By Bottled Cocktails: Spirit-Based Bottled Cocktails, Wine-Based Bottled Cocktails

View the full ice cream market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-cream-and-frozen-dessert-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Ice Cream Market?

In the 2025 Ice Cream Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific was highlighted as the leading region in terms of ice cream sales in the previous year. The report also forecasts that this particular region will demonstrate the most rapid growth rate moving forward. Other regions detailed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ice Cream Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ice Detection System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-detection-system-global-market-report

Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-cream-and-frozen-dessert-global-market-report

Ice Market Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-market-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.