Unattended Terminals Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends

The Business Research Company’s Unattended Terminals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unattended Terminals Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for unattended terminals has seen substantial growth recently. Its size is set to increase from $1.58 billion in 2024 to $1.73 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to the surge in e-commerce, increased integration of smartphones, growing preference for contactless payments, an upswing in data analytics, and the expansion of the healthcare industry.

In the upcoming years, the market size for unattended terminals is forecasted to experience swift expansion. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% will bring its value to $2.54 billion by 2029. Factors contributing to the projected increase during this period include the expanding retail industry, acceleration in the formation of smart cities, greater acceptance of digital payments, an increasing focus on consumer convenience, and swifter checkout processes. Key developments expected during this phase incorporate the usage of contactless payments, the introduction of AI-driven customer interactions, expanded mobile app integration, support for multiple languages, and the expansion of smart city technology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Unattended Terminals Market?

The uptick in smartphone usage is predicted to turbocharge the unattended terminal market's expansion in the future. Smartphones are state-of-the-art mobile gadgets that merge cell phone functionalities with computer-esque capabilities, offering users an array of features in a compact design. The demand for smartphones is on the rise due to several reasons, such as groundbreaking developments in smartphone technology, superior connectivity, multi-functionality, and reasonable pricing. Smartphones act as digital wallets allowing users to make secure mobile payments at unmanned terminals. Mobile applications help users locate the nearest terminals, verify product availability, and kickstart transactions from afar, thereby augmenting accessibility and considerably improving the user experience. For instance, in February 2024, the UK had 71.8 million mobile connections according to UK mobile phone statistics 2022 by Uswitch Limited, a price comparison and switch service based in the UK. This represented a 3.8% rise from the previous year. By 2025, the UK's population is anticipated to hit 68.3 million, with 95% of the population owning a smartphone. Hence, the surge in smartphone usage is foreseen to drive the unattended terminal market's growth in the future.

Who Are The Major Players In The Unattended Terminals Market?

Major players in the Unattended Terminals Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Zebra Technologies Corp.

• Worldline S.A.

• Euronet Worldwide Inc.

• Advantech Co. Ltd.

• ACI Worldwide

• Adyen

• Gilbarco Inc.

• Ingenico

• PAX Technology

• Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Unattended Terminals Sector?

Leading firms in the unattended terminal market are concentrating on introducing innovative technologies such as high-resolution displays. These advancements aim to augment user experience, increase transaction efficiency, and boost customer engagement with more distinct visuals and interactive interfaces. High-resolution display is a term used for screens with high pixel density that provide crisp and clear images and text. This technology elevates the clarity and detail of visuals, making it perfect for applications needing accurate graphics and readability. For instance, in September 2024, consumer electronics firm based in the US, PAX, unveiled the PAX A920MAX. With 5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, the A920MAX ensures quick and dependable connections for smooth transactions. Running on Android 10, the A920MAX can operate multiple apps at the same time, and process transactions at a faster rate than its previous models. It also brings improvements in installation speed and transaction processing time.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Unattended Terminals Market Share?

The unattended terminalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Contact-Based, Contactless

2) By Installation Type: Outdoor, Indoor

3) By Application: Refuel, Carwash, Malls, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Contact-Based: Smart Card Terminals, Magnetic Stripe Card Terminals, Chip-And-PIN Terminals

2) By Contactless: NFC (Near Field Communication) Terminals, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Terminals, Mobile Payment Terminals



What Are The Regional Trends In The Unattended Terminals Market?

For the year under review in the Unattended Terminals Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region. However, the fastest-paced growth is predicted in the Asia-Pacific region during the coming forecast period. Included in the report are regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, offering comprehensive regional coverage.

