Flooring Adhesive Market to Reach $12.07 Billion by 2029 with 7.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Flooring Adhesive Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Flooring Adhesive Market Size And Growth?

The flooring adhesive market size has seen robust growth over the past few years. Its expansion will extend from $8.54 billion in 2024 to around $9.13 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The historical growth can be credited to the development in the construction sector, renovation and remodeling activities, health and wellness aspects, environmental norms, and economic stability.

The flooring adhesive market is predicted to witness a notable upswing in the impending years, and it is likely to expand to $12.07 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The escalation during the predicted timeframe can be credited to factors like eco-friendly building methods, the surge in e-commerce, infrastructural growth, shifts in consumer choices, and the use of green and sustainable adhesives. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period comprise of technological progression, digital and online trading, intelligent flooring adhesives, personalized adhesives, and the adoption of recycled and circular economy strategies.

Download a free sample of the flooring adhesive market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5751&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Flooring Adhesive Market?

The accelerated infrastructural progression in developing nations has notably driven the expansion of the flooring adhesives market. The worldwide population growth has sparked a rising need for residences, subsequently elevating the requirement for various flooring adhesive applications such as adhering floors, roofs, and panels. This adhesive can be combined with cement for improved binding. Emerging country governments such as Brazil and India are directing their attention towards residential construction to ensure everyone can afford a home. As stated by the World Bank, the urban populace in South Asia is projected to escalate by 250 million by 2030. Furthermore, according to PwC's report, it is anticipated that by 2030, around 60% of the global population will reside in urban areas. The swift pace of urbanization is anticipated to push demand for infrastructure and accelerate the growth of the flooring adhesives market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Flooring Adhesive Market?

Major players in the Flooring Adhesive include:

• Mapei S.p.A.

• Sika AG

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Dow Inc.

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Bostik SA

• Forbo Holding AG

• Pidilite Industries Limited

• H.B. Fuller

• LATICRETE International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Flooring Adhesive Sector?

Companies that produce flooring adhesives are increasingly shifting towards environmentally friendly and sustainable methods, specifically aiming to minimize volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions that impact the environment negatively. These emissions often come from building materials which release high levels of VOCs when exposed to extreme temperatures or moisture. With advancements in technology and chemical sciences, companies are now able to create their products utilizing natural ingredients such as starch, resin, lignin, and proteins. This innovation contributes to a smaller carbon footprint for their products. Biodegradable adhesives are being produced, which are designed to decompose through the actions of bacteria and microorganisms. The degradation process results in producing carbon dioxide, water, and other environmentally friendly gases. Companies are putting emphasis on green construction, a practice of using sustainable and minimal impact materials and methods for building energy-efficient structures. As an illustration, BASF, a chemical corporation based in Germany, has produced a new range of binders for flooring adhesives under their ACRONAL brand, aiming to provide exceptional performance while also minimizing its environmental impact.

How Is The Flooring Adhesive Market Segmented?

The flooring adhesivemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Urethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Vinyl, Other Types

2) By Technology: Water-Based Adhesive, Solvent-Based Adhesive, Hot-Melt Based Adhesive

3) By Application: Tile And Stone, Carpet, Wood, Laminate, Other Applications

4) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Urethane: Moisture-Cured Urethane, Pre-Cured Urethane

2) By Epoxy: Two-Part Epoxy, One-Part Epoxy

3) By Acrylic: Water-Based Acrylic, Solvent-Based Acrylic

4) By Vinyl: Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives, Hot Melt Adhesives

5) By Other Types: Contact Adhesives, Polymer-Based Adhesives

View the full flooring adhesive market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flooring-adhesive-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Flooring Adhesive Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific had the biggest share in the flooring adhesives market and is predicted to be the area that will see the swiftest growth in the percentage prediction period. The flooring adhesive market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Flooring Adhesive Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Coating Engraving Heat Treating And Allied Activities Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-engraving-heat-treating-and-allied-activities-global-market-report

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-borne-coatings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.