Demand for Spa Resorts Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $115.38 billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Spa Resorts Market Be By 2025?

The market size of spa resorts has significantly expanded in the past few years. It is projected that this market will increase from $82.71 billion in 2024 to $88.24 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The accelerated growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as rising public interest in health and wellness, greater disposable income, heightened emphasis on mental health and stress management, the surge in global tourism, and the growing aging population.

In the upcoming years, the spa resorts market is predicted to undergo robust growth, expanding to ""$115.38 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Several factors are contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period, including an ongoing emphasis on wellness, a growing demand for personalized and customized spa treatments using data and AI, stricter hygiene and safety standards, an increasing focus on achieving work-life balance, and the creation of all-inclusive wellness tourism packages. Key trends expected during this period encompass the use of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, VR, and AR for treatments and customer interaction, comprehensive hygiene and safety practices, rising interest in retreats aimed at digital detox, incorporation of indigenous culture and heritage, and the integration of wearable health gadgets and digital health platforms.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Spa Resorts Market Landscape?

The surge in interest toward health and wellness is conjectured to stimulate the development of the spa resorts market. Health and wellness incorporate a wholesome state of physical, mental, and emotional well-being that can be accomplished by maintaining equilibrium in lifestyle, right nourishment, regular physical activity, and preemptive healthcare. The escalated focus on health and wellness originates from an amplified cognizance of chronic ailments, the utmost necessity of mental wellness, breakthroughs in medical scrutiny, and a more potent accentuation on preventive care and healthy living habits. Spa resorts considerably add to the newfound prominence on health and wellness by offering comprehensive rejuvenation, healing procedures, and wellness schedules that foster overall wellness. For instance, according to the data made public by the Global Wellness Institute, a non-profit organization based in the US, in November 2023, the worldwide wellness economy proliferated by roughly 24.4%, soaring from $4.5 trillion in 2020 to $5.6 trillion in 2022. Consequently, the escalating focus on health and wellness will fuel the expansion of the spa resorts market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Spa Resorts Market?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Spa Resorts Industry?

Leading enterprises in the spa resorts market are now concentrating on formulating novel solutions such as integrating hospitality technology, as a means to amplify the guest experience and capitalize on revenue potential within the hospitality industry. The integration of hospitality technology into a spa booking system implies the flawless assimilation of high-tech digital tools and software to improve booking methods, elevate customer experiences, and heighten operational efficiency in spa offerings. For example, in May 2024, Revinate, a US-based firm specialized in hospitality technology, made public its integration with Book4Time, a Canadian software company. This amalgamation brings together data from hotel and spa reservations, thereby boosting personalized marketing, guest correspondence, and key performance indicator (KPI) reporting. Additionally, it ensures cloud-based protection for data integrity. The advancement in technology enables the extraction of data-driven insights, streamlined operations, and instantaneous revenue management, thereby significantly improving customer loyalty.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Spa Resorts Market

The spa resorts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Spa Type: Salon Or Day Or Club Spa Medical Spa Hotel Spa Destination Spa Mineral Spa Other Spa Types

2) By Type Of Resort: Beach Resorts Mountain Resorts Health And Wellness Resorts Other Types Of Resorts

3) By Tourist Type: Domestic International

4) By Booking Channel: Phone Booking Online Booking In Person Booking

5) By End User: Male Female

Subsegments:

1) By Salon Or Day Or Club Spa: Day Spa Club Spa Wellness Centers

2) By Medical Spa: Aesthetic And Cosmetic Treatments Anti-Aging And Skin Care Treatments Detox And Rejuvenation Services

3) By Hotel Spa: Luxury Hotel Spas Resort Spas Business Hotel Spas

4) By Destination Spa: Wellness Retreats: Holistic Health Spas Nature-Immersive Or Eco-Friendly Spas

5) By Mineral Spa: Hot Springs Spas Thermal Bath Spas Mud And Mineral Bath Spas

6) By Other Spa Types: Ayurveda Spa Hammam Or Turkish Bath Cryotherapy Or Ice Spas Floatation Therapy Spas

Spa Resorts Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global spa resorts market in terms of size. The market report for spa resorts in 2025 predicts growth in this region. It encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

