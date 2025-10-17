Vermont Drug Task Force / Search warrant execution and arrests in Rutland

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

LOCATION: Dorr Drive, Rutland, Vermont

ACCUSED: Raymond P. Regimbald

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Distribution of cocaine base

ACCUSED: Mark. B. Brown

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Massachusetts

VIOLATIONS: Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, the Vermont State Police arrested Raymond Regimbald and Mark Brown in Rutland City. Regimbald is charged with multiple counts of distribution of cocaine base, and Brown is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

The arrests of Regimbald and Brown followed the execution of a federal search warrant at 211 Dorr Dr. in Rutland, Vermont, and an additional search warrant on a motor vehicle belonging to Mark B. Brown. This operation involved members of the Vermont Drug Task Force; the Vermont State Police’s Tactical Services Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Bomb Squad, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Program; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the FBI; the Vermont National Guard Counterdrug Program; the Rutland City Police Department; and the Rutland Town Police Department.

The execution of the search warrants stemmed from a six-month investigation into the distribution of controlled substances. The investigation was conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force, the DEA, and FBI.

The search of 211 Dorr Dr. yielded about 72 grams of cocaine base, 33 grams of cocaine, and 30 bags of fentanyl. The search of the motor vehicle belonging to Mark B. Brown yielded about 650 bags of fentanyl, 315 grams of cocaine and U.S. currency.

Regimbald and Brown were processed at the VSP Barracks in Rutland and jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. Both are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Regimbald and Brown are being prosecuted by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont.

In addition to law enforcement action, the Vermont State Police Victim Services Unit, Vermont State Police Embedded Mental Health Worker, and Turning Point were on scene providing mental health, substance abuse, and support services to all subjects encountered.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time.

- 30 -