StorageBlue’s Clifton Flagship Reaches 95% Occupancy in Under a Year

StorageBlue has announced that its flagship location in Clifton, New Jersey has reached a remarkable 95% occupancy rate in just 11 months.

By combining smart technology with bold marketing and community connection, we’re proving that there’s a better way to do storage, one that today’s urban customers actually respond to.” — Alan Mruvka

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorageBlue, the fast-growing self-storage company transforming the industry in high-density urban markets, has announced that its flagship location in Clifton, New Jersey has reached a remarkable 95% occupancy rate in just 11 months.This achievement highlights the success of StorageBlue’s innovative, customer-first strategy built on a foundation of creative marketing, technology-forward operations, and a commitment to making storage more convenient, affordable, and engaging.“Hitting 95% occupancy in under a year speaks to the strength of our approach,” said Alan Mruvka, founder and CEO of StorageBlue. “By combining smart technology with bold marketing and community connection, we’re proving that there’s a better way to do storage, one that today’s urban customers actually respond to.”A Blueprint for Urban Market SuccessStorageBlue’s rapid growth in Clifton reflects the company’s focused strategy for thriving in high-density urban markets across northern New Jersey. Key drivers of success include:Community-Driven Marketing: Local engagement efforts have helped build strong brand visibility and trust.Smart Technology Integration: StorageBlue utilizes advanced technology, including AI and automation, to streamline operations and enhance customer experience.Customer Loyalty Focus: A commitment to service and flexibility has resulted in strong tenant retention.Standout Value Proposition: The company’s promise to “Pick Up Your Stuff for Free” and beat any price continues to attract new customers seeking value and convenience.More Growth AheadWith additional locations across the region and more on the way, StorageBlue is committed to setting a new standard in the self-storage industry, one that prioritizes technology, marketing innovation, and exceptional service.“We’re building more than occupancy, we’re building a brand,” added Mruvka. “And Clifton proves that our model works.”About Alan MruvkaAlan Mruvka is an accomplished entrepreneur, producer, and real estate developer. As the founder of E! Entertainment Television, he oversaw the network’s explosive growth and helped shape the future of pop culture media. He has since led numerous ventures in film, television, publishing, and tech, and is now the founder of StorageBlue, one of the fastest-growing self-storage companies in the United States. www.thealancompany.com Alan Mruvka is available for interviews and media appearances.About StorageBlueStorageBlue is a leading self-storage company based in northern New Jersey, offering affordable storage solutions in densely populated urban markets. Known for its innovative application of technology, automation, and AI to disrupt and innovate the self-storage industry, with its signature “We’ll beat any price and pick up your stuff for free!” guarantee, StorageBlue is transforming the self-storage experience. www.storageblue.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.