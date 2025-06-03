Fashion Group International 'Rising Star' Finalist Nominee Guillermo Pharis Returns to NYC for Bridal Fashion Week

Guillermo Pharis Greets the crowd on the runway during his Spring 2026 Fashion Week Show.

Guillermo Pharis will showcase his new collection alongside the world's top couture bridal designers at the invite-only New York Bridal Fashion Week this Fall

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed emerging bridal designer and Fashion Group International "Rising Star" finalist nominee Guillermo Pharis is set to make his highly anticipated return to New York City this Fall for New York Bridal Fashion Week, where he will unveil 28 new designs from his Fall 2026 Collection.

After launching Guillermo Pharis Bridal in 2019, Pharis quickly rose to prominence for his elegant, timeless, and glamorous creations. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, located in NYC, Pharis built his foundation in New York City before expanding to the West Coast, where he established showrooms in Los Angeles and Denver, along with presenting on the runway globally. This October marks a meaningful return to the city that shaped his creative vision.

"I lived 15 years in New York, The city became part of my identity," says Pharis. "It shaped my career and my perspective to approach life. Coming to New York Bridal Week and expanding to new retail partners, feels right, is like being home for the holidays."

Pharis draws inspiration from art, architecture, and his multicultural roots, combining classic couture with modern artistry. Brides around the world are drawn to his refined aesthetic and custom couture services, which will be available by appointment during Bridal Week.

New York Bridal Fashion Week Schedule:

Event: One Fine Day Bridal Market

Dates: October 14–16, 2025

Location: 601 W 26th St, New York City, NY 10001

What to Expect: 28 new gowns from the Fall 2026 Collection, press meetings, and wholesale buyer appointments.

Pharis will showcase his new collection alongside the world's top couture bridal designers at this invite-only event that serves as the epicenter of bridal fashion innovation.

To attend please email sales@gp-bridal.com.

Global Momentum:

Following Bridal Week, Pharis will continue his international expansion with invitations already confirmed from fashion weeks in Paris, London, and Toronto. He will also make way with partnering with luxury boutiques across the nation to offer his collection to brides in-store at select retailers. As his brand evolves, the mission remains the same: to create emotionally resonant gowns that transform special moments into timeless memories.

