Wedding dress Guillermo Pharis, will be one the most popular names in the bridal industry during 2025

Designer Guillermo Pharis after a runway

The Honduran-American wedding dress designer with showrooms in multiple cities in the United States and selling all around the world.

A Wedding Dress in 2025 isn't just a dress, it's a canvas of love, resilience, individuality merging elegance from the past and the future that will tell a modern unique story.” — Designer Guillermo Pharis

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bridal industry is constantly evolving, with new designers and trends emerging every year. For the past years there has been a name gradually growing in the industry, Guillermo Pharis. The designer who started sketching at the early age of 9, will be one of the most popular names during 2025 due to his authentic approach for custom made wedding dresses and made-to-order collections, the designer quickly became a sought-after name in the bridal market expanding locations through the US and currently planning to reopen to the public in NYC during 2025.

Pharis, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC, has always had a passion for fashion and design specially for romantic gowns. After working for several well-known fashion houses, he decided to branch out on his own and focus on bridal wear back in 2019. His collections has garnered attention from all around the world, with brides walking aisle in Hong Kong, NYC, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Denver and Los Angeles.

"I am looking forward to collaborating with local vendors from all around the globe, I believe local businesses bring more value to the economy, and meeting new clients who share my passion for beautiful and timeless dresses." says Pharis. "My goal is to make every bride feel confident, beautiful, and unique in their wedding dress." The designer opened showrooms in NYC, Denver and Los Angeles.

Pharis' collections will be available in select bridal boutiques across the country starting in 2025. Brides can expect to see a range of styles, from classic ball gowns to sleek and modern sheath dresses. With his talent and eye for design, it's no surprise that Guillermo is quickly becoming a name to watch in the bridal industry.

For more information on Guillermo Pharis and his designs, visit his website at www.gp-bridal.com/dresses/ . Follow him on Instagram @GUILLERMOPHARIS for updates on his current designs and upcoming collections.

