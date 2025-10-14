Ridge Oral Surgery Hosts CE Study Club on Managing Complex Patients

Ridge Oral Surgery Hosts CE Study Club on Managing Medically Complex Patients

Ridge Oral Surgery hosted a Continuing Education Study Club at Basking Ridge Country Club featuring Dr. Prakhar Mehrotra on managing complex patients.

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridge Oral Surgery hosted its latest Continuing Education Study Club for local dental professionals at the Basking Ridge Country Club, featuring a lecture by Dr. Prakhar Mehrotra, BDS, DDS, MD, on “Managing Medically Complex Patients in Dental Settings.”The session offered 3 CE credits to attendees, provided through Asteto Labs, and was supported by ZimVie Dental, whose sponsorship helped make the event possible.Dr. Mehrotra shared updates from the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS), focusing on medication-related osteonecrosis of the jaw (MRONJ), and discussed evidence-based strategies for managing patients with complex medical backgrounds.The evening included networking, dinner, and an open discussion among local clinicians dedicated to advancing patient safety and interdisciplinary care.About Ridge Oral Surgery & Dental Implants Ridge Oral Surgery provides comprehensive oral and maxillofacial surgical care in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Led by Dr. Prakhar Mehrotra, the practice offers advanced procedures including dental implants, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal , and management of complex surgical cases with a focus on safety, precision, and compassionate care.For more information or to learn about upcoming Study Club sessions, visit www.ridgeoralsurgery.com or email frontdesk@ridgeoralsurgery.com.

