Ridge Oral Surgery Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Top-rated oral surgery practice in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, marks two years of exceptional patient care and service

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridge Oral Surgery is proud to celebrate its two-year anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver exceptional, patient-centered oral and maxillofacial care. Since opening its doors in 2023, the state-of-the-art, surgeon-owned clinic has rapidly become one of the most trusted and highest-rated oral surgery practices in the Basking Ridge community.Led by Dr. Prakhar Mehrotra, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon recently named among New Jersey’s top doctors, Ridge Oral Surgery has set a new standard in personalized surgical care. With a philosophy grounded in accessibility, compassion, and surgical excellence, the clinic offers 24/7 on-call access to the surgeon and a seamless patient experience from consultation through recovery.“We are honored to serve the Basking Ridge community,” said Dr. Mehrotra. “Over the past two years, we’ve had the privilege of treating more than 1,000 patients, and their trust in our care means everything to us. This milestone is a celebration of our patients just as much as our practice.”Specializing in dental implants , wisdom tooth removal, and a comprehensive suite of advanced procedures, Ridge Oral Surgery combines cutting-edge technology—including 3D imaging and platelet-rich fibrin therapies—with a warm, concierge-style approach to care. Services also include bone grafting, biopsies, extractions, exposure of impacted teeth, anesthesia options, and “teeth in a day” procedures.Patients consistently praise Ridge Oral Surgery for its clinical precision, ease of scheduling, post-operative support, and friendly staff. With over 300 five-star reviews, the practice has become a trusted partner in oral health for patients across Somerset County and beyond.“My experience was excellent! The attention and care I received were truly outstanding,” shared one recent patient. “They genuinely care and made sure I was seen the very next day. I felt completely at ease.”Operating six days a week with flexible scheduling and free consultations for new patients, Ridge Oral Surgery remains committed to its founding promise: delivering exceptional surgical care without compromise.Schedule a ConsultationTo learn more about Ridge Oral Surgery or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit https://ridgeoralsurgery.com or call 908-395-0111.ABOUT RIDGE ORAL SURGERYRidge Oral Surgery is a premier, surgeon-owned practice in Basking Ridge, NJ, offering comprehensive oral and maxillofacial surgery solutions. Led by Dr. Prakhar Mehrotra, the practice is known for its excellence in dental implants, extractions, biopsies, and advanced reconstructive procedures.MEDIA CONTACTRidge Oral Surgery📍 Basking Ridge, NJ📞 908-395-0111📧 marketing@ridgeoralsurgery.com

