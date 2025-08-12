Ridge Oral Surgery's recent event focused on minimizing dental implant complications through professional development

Over 30 dentists joined the Ridge Oral Surgery Study Club to learn cutting-edge dental implant techniques from renowned prosthodontist Dr. Shankar Iyer

BASKING RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridge Oral Surgery is celebrating the success of its recent Ridge Oral Surgery Study Club, which featured world-renowned prosthodontist and speaker Dr. Shankar Iyer and Ridge Oral Surgery’s Dr. Mehrotra.Dr. Iyer is the Secretary for the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and is an accomplished prosthodontist whose career includes being an industry thought leader and dedicated clinician. Dr. Iyer’s lectures have spanned 30 countries and 150 events in implant dentistry and prosthodontics; in that time, he has trained more than 3,000 dentists. Alongside his teaching, Dr. Iyer has published numerous papers on implant dentistry and has maintained a client base for two decades.Dr. Mehrotra, among the most experienced oral surgeons near Basking Ridge , comes from a family of dental practitioners and has navigated a successful career in dentistry including an emphasis in oral and maxillofacial surgery. He is an active member of the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Dental Association, and the American Medical Association, and specializes in dental implants at Ridge Oral Surgery.Together, the two led the Ridge Oral Surgery Study Club on the evening of Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at The Olde Mill Inn (225 US-202 Basking Ridge, NJ 07920). The event’s topic was “Challenges in Comprehensive Oral Rehabilitation - Minimizing Complications with Objective Implant Treatment Plans (In Person + Virtual)”. More than 30 dentists, many who were from across the New Jersey and New York region, were in attendance to earn continuing education credits and to gain powerful insight into how to ensure the best possible patient outcomes after dental implant procedures. Attendees left the event with a new perspective on patient care during dental implant procedures.The Ridge Oral Surgery Study Club was sponsored by ZimVie, Asteto Dental Labs, Shofu Dental, Staff Driven Dental, and On Pharma.Learn more about Ridge Oral Surgery by visiting https://ridgeoralsurgery.com/ ABOUT RIDGE ORAL SURGERYRidge Oral Surgery, led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Prakhar Mehrotra, provides leading-edge dental solutions including dental implants, wisdom teeth extractions , biopsies, and much more for patients in and around Basking Ridge, New Jersey.CONTACTRidge Oral SurgeryPhone: 908-395-0111E-mail: frontdesk@ridgeoralsurgery.comWebsite: https://ridgeoralsurgery.com/ ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.