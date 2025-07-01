Qbic Technology Launches AVS-100 Matrix: Flawless 4K Collaboration, Simplified

Qbic Technology today announced the release of the AVS-100, a 4K60 4×2 seamless matrix switcher with integrated USB docking.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology today announced the release of the AVS-100, a 4K60 4x2 seamless matrix switcher with integrated USB docking. This new addition to the VividStream Pro AV Series is engineered to simplify and enhance professional AV installations, directly addressing the increasing demand for agile, device-friendly switching in huddle rooms, classrooms, and small event spaces.

The AVS-100 is purpose-built to support contemporary Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) workflows. It effortlessly routes up to four HDMI or USB-C sources to two displays, ensuring seamless transitions without delay. Presenters and audiences will benefit from a consistently polished experience, free from frustrating black screens, signal drops, or lag.

Enjoy plug-and-play ease. With the AVS-100, a single USB-C cable handles connection, presentation, and device charging simultaneously. This streamlined approach minimizes cable clutter and setup time. Furthermore, native USB-KVM support empowers users with instant control over multiple connected devices using just one keyboard and mouse. It’s a straightforward yet powerful solution that keeps collaboration flowing without technical friction.

Delivering native support for 4K60 4:4:4, the AVS-100 ensures crisp visuals and razor-sharp text, meeting the high standards required in demanding business, educational, and control room environments. Its compact form factor and intuitive front-panel controls provide integrators with versatile installation options, whether discreetly mounted under a desk or conveniently placed on a tabletop for direct access.

“Qbic Technology is committed to transforming how people interact with technology. The AVS-100 is a testament to this, delivering not just a powerful matrix switcher, but a gateway to more efficient and dynamic collaboration,” said Primo Shao, CEO at Qbic Technology. “The AVS-100 is our direct response to that need. It’s more than just a video switcher; it’s about removing technical barriers and fostering more effective, dynamic collaboration in any professional setting.”

The AVS-100 integrates effortlessly with Qbic’s comprehensive VividStream lineup, including the AVC-100 controller, AVE-100 encoder, and AVD-100 decoder. This ensures centralized configuration and scalable expansion over IP, providing a cohesive and future-proof AV solution.

Qbic Technology (6825.TW) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients’ visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2025 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at www.qbictechnology.com/

