100% of Members in SCAN Health Plans* Are in 4-STAR or Higher Rated Plans

Star Ratings Improved in Nevada and Arizona; SCAN’s Fully Integrated Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan Achieved 4.0-STARS

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation’s leading not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, today announced that 100% of members enrolled in SCAN health plans** eligible to receive a star rating are in plans rated 4-STARS or higher for 2026 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).“At SCAN, we don’t view these ratings as a finish line, but as a reflection of the work our teams do every day to support our members," said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. "We’re grateful to our clinicians, partners, and employees who make this possible, and most importantly, to our members who place their trust in us. At a turbulent time in Medicare Advantage, SCAN is focused on delivering stability, consistency, and quality for the older adults we serve.”In Arizona, SCAN earned a 4.5-STAR rating for 2026, a full-star improvement year over year, reflecting stronger member experience scores and clinical quality measures. Nevada’s rating also increased to a 4.0-STAR rating for 2026, marking continued progress as SCAN deepens its presence in the state.In California, SCAN’s Fully Integrated Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (FIDE-SNP) contract, the largest of its kind in the state, received a 4.0-STAR rating for 2026, underscoring SCAN’s ability to serve the most complex and vulnerable populations. More broadly, SCAN has maintained a 4-STAR rating or higher in California for 13 consecutive years.***New Mexico and Texas did not have enough data to receive Star ratings in 2026.“At SCAN, we know that stability matters,” said Karen Schulte, President of Medicare at SCAN Health Plan. “Our members depend on us, and we are committed to delivering consistent, high-value benefits and quality care through strong provider partnerships. Together, we are making sure older adults have access to the care they need today and in the future.”Navigating Industry Disruption with Stability and GrowthDespite widespread challenges and disruption in the Medicare Advantage industry, such as policy changes, financial pressures and benefit reductions, many plans are cutting back offerings or terminating services completely in 2026.In contrast, SCAN is continuing to grow and expand.This year, SCAN announced entry into Pierce, Spokane, and Thurston counties in Washington, extending its footprint to six states: California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Washington. SCAN also added new counties in existing markets to make its plans available to more older adults. Today, SCAN serves more than 310,000 members.For 2026, SCAN broadened its product portfolio with more plan options and cost-saving benefits, including higher allowances for dental, pharmacy, and vision services. At the same time, SCAN significantly expanded its provider network, adding new hospital systems, specialists and primary care providers. By strengthening long-term partnerships and enhancing benefits, SCAN is ensuring that older adults have access to affordable, comprehensive, and coordinated care they can depend on.Industry Awards and AccoladesSCAN’s continued success in achieving top STAR ratings is grounded in the strength of its culture and the dedication of its people. Recently named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the third consecutive year, and recognized as the highest-rated health plan on the list, SCAN continues to be celebrated for its commitment to both employees and members.That recognition builds on a growing list of national honors that underscore SCAN’s mission-driven approach and vibrant workplace culture. In recent years, SCAN has been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Aging Services (2021 and 2022), Best Workplaces for Women (2023 and 2024), Best Workplaces for Working Parents (2024), and Great Place to Workand PEOPLE’s 25 Companies That Care (2024 and 2025). The organization also earned a spot on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators and was Certified as an Age-Friendly Employer (CAFÉ) by the Age Friendly Institute.SCAN’s leadership team has likewise been recognized for their influence across the healthcare industry. President and CEO Dr. Sachin Jain was ranked #46 on Modern Healthcare’s 2024 list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare—for the second consecutive year. Rona Li, Chief Corporate Development Officer, was named to Modern Healthcare’s 40 Under 40, and Renée Delphin-Rodriguez, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, was recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Leading Women in Healthcare for 2025. Additionally, SCAN was named one of Modern Healthcare’s Diversity Leader Organizations for 2024, reinforcing its commitment to inclusion and equity across the enterprise.For more information on SCAN Health Plan, visit www.scanhealthplan.com *SCAN health plans means H5425 – SCAN Health Plan (California), H0976 – SCAN Health Plan (D-SNPs), H1822 – SCAN Desert Health Plan (Arizona), and H0978 – SCAN Health Plan Nevada; Does not include H5943 – SCAN Health Plan (VillageHealth), H8902 – SCAN Health Plan Texas, H5244 – SCAN Health Plan (New Mexico), and H4026 – SCAN Health Plan (Washington) because these plans did not have enough data to receive overall Star Ratings in 2026.**SCAN plan contracts that received 4.0-Star Rating or higher for 2026 include all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California (except the VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) plans) and SCAN contracts in Arizona and Nevada. VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) and plans in Texas, New Mexico, and Washington did not have enough data to receive overall Star Ratings in 2026.***4.0-Star Rating or higher applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2013-2026 except the SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), SCAN Connections at Home (D-SNP), SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), and VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) plans.Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system.SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 310,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

