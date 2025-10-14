MultiCare Health System and SCAN Health Plan Forge Multiyear Partnership to Enhance Care Access for Older Adults in Washington

The collaboration advances both organizations’ nonprofit missions by expanding access to more doctors, more choices, and healthcare options for older adults in SCAN’s newest Washington markets

LONG BEACH, CALIF., AND TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, today announced a multiyear partnership with MultiCare Health System (MultiCare), Washington’s largest community-based, locally governed health systems. Starting January 1, 2026, this partnership will provide SCAN members with access to a broad network of providers in Pierce, Spokane, and Thurston counties for years to come.“At SCAN, we believe that partnering with high-performing organizations dedicated to delivering exceptional care for older adults is essential to fulfilling our mission,” said Zack Myers, National General Manager for SCAN Health Plan. “Our collaboration with MultiCare underscores that commitment and reflects their longstanding dedication to providing high-quality service and compassionate care for older adults. Together, we are building reliable and stable provider networks that give older adults in Washington consistent access to the care they can depend on.”Beginning January 1, 2026, SCAN members will gain expanded access to MultiCare’s extensive health care network, including eight adult hospitals, six off-campus emergency departments and over 150 primary care and specialty care locations across Pierce, Spokane, and Thurston counties. At a time when the Washington market is experiencing significant disruption in Medicare Advantage, SCAN remains a consistent and reliable source of care that older adults can count on.For more information on SCAN, visit www.scanhealthplan.com About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 310,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com About MultiCareMultiCare Health System is a not-for-profit health care organization with 13 hospitals and more than 28,000 team members. We are committed to achieving our mission of healing and a healthy future and delivering world-class health outcomes and an exceptional experience. As one of the largest community-based, locally governed health systems in Washington state, our comprehensive system of health includes numerous primary care, urgent care and dedicated specialty services. For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.SCAN Media Contact:Seffrah Orlandosorlando@scanhealthplan.com562-508-6781MultiCare Media Contact:Scott Thompson | MultiCare Media Relations ManagerScott.Thompson@multicare.org253.777.6586

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.