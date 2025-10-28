Chartered Institute Debuts Certified EU Clinical Trial Project Manager Program to Advance Clinical Research Excellence

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Certified EU Clinical Trials Project Manager (CCT™) Program

With the CCT™ program, we aim to empower professionals with the regulatory knowledge, leadership skills, and operational proficiency necessary to manage compliant and effective EU clinical trials.” — Bok Yan Lo

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is proud to announce the launch of its latest certification offering, the Certified EU Clinical Trials Project Manager (CCT™) program. Developed in collaboration with leading clinical research expert, regulatory professional, and industry practitioner as its faculty director, this program is designed to equip participants with advanced knowledge and practical skills essential for managing clinical trials within the European Union’s complex regulatory environment.The CCT™ program addresses the growing demand for qualified professionals capable of navigating the intricate requirements of the EU Clinical Trials Regulation (EU CTR No. 536/2014), ICH-GCP standards, and EMA oversight frameworks. As clinical research becomes increasingly globalized and regulated, this certification empowers clinical project managers, sponsors, and CRO professionals to ensure compliance, maintain operational excellence, and uphold the highest ethical standards throughout the clinical trial lifecycle.The comprehensive curriculum of the CCT™ program covers key areas such as EU CTR submission and approval processes, CTIS operations, ethical and safety compliance, vendor and site management, risk-based monitoring, and inspection readiness. The program integrates theory with real-world applications through interactive modules, case studies, and project-based exercises, ensuring participants gain both strategic insight and hands-on operational expertise.“Clinical trials are the cornerstone of medical innovation, yet they operate under some of the most rigorous regulatory standards globally,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “With the CCT™ program, we aim to empower professionals with the regulatory knowledge, leadership skills, and operational proficiency necessary to manage compliant and effective EU clinical trials. This certification will help elevate global standards for clinical trial governance and project delivery.”The CCT™ program adheres to the highest standards of professional education and has been independently accredited and certified for Continuing Professional Development (CPD). Upon successfully completing the program and passing the certification examination, participants will be awarded the prestigious Certified EU Clinical Trials Project Manager (CCT™) designation. This globally recognized credential is a mark of excellence that validates professional competence in EU clinical trial management, compliance, and regulatory leadership.For more information about the instructor-led live CCT™ program and to register, please visit the following website:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

