Chartered Institute Unveils Certified UK Food Safety & HACCP Compliance Manager (CFS™) Program

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Certified UK Food Safety and HACCP Compliance Manager (CFS™) Program for Food Safety Experts

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is proud to announce the launch of one of its latest professional designations – the Certified UK Food Safety and HACCP Compliance Manager (CFS™) program. Developed in collaboration with leading food safety experts, regulatory specialists, and HACCP practitioners, this certification is designed to equip professionals with the comprehensive expertise required to manage food safety systems, ensure regulatory compliance, and oversee HACCP implementation across the UK’s food industry.The CFS™ program addresses the growing demand for skilled professionals capable of navigating complex UK food safety regulations while ensuring compliance with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) standards, a cornerstone of food safety management. Participants who complete this certification will gain advanced knowledge in food hygiene law, risk-based safety practices, and HACCP system design, positioning them as trusted leaders in protecting consumer health and ensuring food safety excellence.The program’s rigorous curriculum covers all critical aspects of food safety and HACCP compliance, including the UK Food Safety Act, Food Hygiene Regulations, hazard identification, critical control point (CCP) determination, monitoring and verification systems, compliance auditing, enforcement processes, and crisis management. Designed for immediate application, the CFS™ program integrates case studies, interactive workshops, and industry simulations to provide participants with the practical tools to implement, audit, and continuously improve food safety programs.“Food safety is not just a regulatory requirement—it is the foundation of public health and consumer trust,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “The CFS™ program raises the bar for UK food safety by equipping professionals to ensure compliance, safeguard public health, and foster a culture of accountability.”The CFS™ certification is held to the highest standards of academic and professional excellence and is internationally recognized for its rigor, relevance, and alignment with industry best practices. Upon successful completion of the program and passing the Chartered examination, participants will earn the prestigious CFS™ designation. This globally respected credential is awarded exclusively to professionals who demonstrate advanced competency in UK food safety management and HACCP compliance, affirming their expertise to employers, regulators, and industry peers.For more information about the Certified UK Food Safety and HACCP Compliance Manager (CFS™) program and to register, please visit the following website:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

