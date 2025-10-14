Driving EU Aviation Safety Excellence: Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches CEU™ Certification

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified EU Aviation Safety Manager (CEU™) Program

BERN, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is proud to announce the launch of its latest certification offering: the Certified EU Aviation Safety Manager (CEU™) program. Developed in collaboration with a leading aviation safety expert, regulator, and industry practitioner as its faculty director, this program is designed to equip aviation professionals with the advanced skills and knowledge essential for managing and upholding the highest standards of aviation safety across the industry.The CEU™ program addresses the growing demand for qualified safety leaders who can navigate the complex and rigorous regulatory framework, implement risk-based safety management systems, and lead compliance programs in line with Aviation Safety Agency standards. Participants who successfully complete this certification will gain the expertise to oversee safety operations within airlines, airports, maintenance organizations, and other aviation stakeholders, positioning themselves as indispensable leaders in aviation safety and compliance.The comprehensive curriculum of the CEU™ program covers a wide range of critical topics, including aviation regulatory frameworks, Safety Management Systems (SMS), safety audits and compliance monitoring, human factors and safety culture, risk management methodologies, and emergency response planning. The program combines theoretical learning with practical applications, including case studies, scenario workshops, and data-driven safety analysis, ensuring participants gain both deep knowledge and real-world competencies.“Safety is the cornerstone of aviation, and the EU continues to lead globally in establishing robust regulatory and safety frameworks,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “With the CEU™ program, our mission is to develop safety managers who are fully equipped to uphold these standards, protect passengers, and strengthen the resilience of the aviation industry.”The CEU™ program is independently accredited by the CPD Certification Service and adheres to the highest standards of professional learning. Upon successful completion of the program and passing the certification exam, participants will be awarded the prestigious Certified EU Aviation Safety Manager (CEU™) designation. This globally recognized credential affirms an individual’s expertise in aviation safety management and regulatory compliance and will serve as a lifelong testament to their professional achievements.For more information about the CEU™ program and to register for the live instructor-led program, please visit the following website: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/ceu-live About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

