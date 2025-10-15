"CEDAR LANE FARM"-110± Ac Lake Anna Farm with 3BR/2BA Home & Lake Frtge Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

7016 Don Rd., Mineral, VA 23117 (Spotsylvania County) 7016 Don Rd., Mineral, VA 23117 (Spotsylvania County) 7016 Don Rd., Mineral, VA 23117 (Spotsylvania County) 7016 Don Rd., Mineral, VA 23117 (Spotsylvania County) 7016 Don Rd., Mineral, VA 23117 (Spotsylvania County)

To Settle an Estate: "CEDAR LANE FARM" - a 110± Acre Lake Anna Farm with a 3BR/2BA Home, Sheds & Buidlings and Lake Anna Frontage set for Auction.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of "CEDAR LANE FARM" - a 110± acre Lake Anna farm with a 3 BR/2 BA home, sheds and buildings and nearly 1/2 mile of side Lake Anna frontage.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of "CEDAR LANE FARM" a 110± acre Lake Anna farm with a 3 BR/2 BA home, numerous equipment sheds and storage buildings and nearly 1/2 mile of cool side Lake Anna frontage centrally located in Spotsylvania, VA near Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and Richmond, VA on Wednesday, November 5 according to John Nicholls president of the company.“By order of the Power of Attorney to settle a family estate, don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of the largest remaining waterfront land parcels on Lake Anna. This farm, held in the same family for generations, is now being offered to the public for the first time,” said Nicholls. “We are honored to have been entrusted with finding its next steward. Make plans today to own this exceptional property that will meet your current or future needs.”“The property is conveniently located in Spotsylvania County VA only 1 mile from Belmont Road, 3 miles from Rt. 522, 6 miles from Lake Anna State Park and near Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and Richmond, VA,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator.Strauss additionally restated the rarity of parcels of land this size becoming available for new owners.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.Date: Wednesday, November 5 @ 11:00AM ESTLocation: 7016 Don Rd., Mineral, VA 23117 (Spotsylvania County) 3 BR/2 BA farmhouse on 110.1 +/- acres in Spotsylvania County, VA 1,980' +/- of Lake Anna frontage (cool side) -- "Terry's Run"; approx. 16 +/- acres is wooded; adjacent to Day's Bridge• This home measures 1,526 +/- gross sf. and features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; dining room; full unfinished basement & attic• Hardwood flooring throughout home• Front & side porch• Heating: heat pump; Cooling: mini-split system for upper level• Well & septic system; electric water heater• 9 outbuildings: 2 of the larger equipment sheds measure 100'x40' & 60'x30' (approx.)• Most of the perimeter is completely fenced (cattle currently on property)For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

