Three Madison County Virginia Properties Near Shenandoah National Park Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

Renovated Mtn Home on 3± Ac, Wooded Building Lot on 3± Ac & Barn/Potential Residence on .6± Ac Near Shenandoah Natl' Park Set For Auction in Madison County VA

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the online auction of 3 Virginia properties in Madison County near Shenandoah Nat'l. Park - a 3 BR/2 BA home, a 3.1± ac bldg lot & barn/potential residence.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the online only auction of 3 Madison County VA properties all near Shenandoah National Park -- a recently renovated 3 BR/2 BA home on 3± acres, a 3.1± acre wooded building lot and a barn/potential residence on .64± acres – on Tuesday, October 21 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“These properties will make dream mountain retreats, hunting lodges or AirBnbs. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to bid and buy and make them yours.”“The properties are located in the heart of the Shenandoah National Park and Old Rag Mountain, and 5 miles to Graves Mountain Lodge, 13.5 miles to downtown Madison, 18.5 miles to Sperryville, and a short drive to Culpeper, Orange, Luray & Charlottesville, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Tuesday, October 21 at 12 PM (Eastern).Location of the properties: 201 Chad Berry Ln., Syria, VA 22743 (Madison County)Auction Notes: For bidding information and updates, contact Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359.Parcel 1 -- Recently Renovated 3 BR/2 BA Home on 3 +/- Acres in Close Proximity to Shenandoah National Park, Old Rag Mountain, Graves Mountain Lodge201 Chad Berry Ln., Syria, VA 22743 (Madison County)• Recently renovated & move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA home on 3 +/- acres in Madison County, VA• The home measures 2,839 +/- gross sf. (1,925 +/- sf. of living space & 914 +/- sf. basement/cellar) and features 1 BR/1 BA on the main level, 2 BR/1 BA on the upper level, kitchen (all new stainless steel appliances convey), living room w/wood burning fireplace insert, dining room w/additional cabinets, washer/dryer hookups on main level, unfinished walk-out basement/cellar w/interior access and attic w/scuttle hole• Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout home• Large covered front porch; seamed tin roof; gravel driveway• Heating: oil furnace (new tank) & wood stove; Cooling: central AC (new outside unit)• Conventional well & gravity flow septic system; electric water heater• Recent renovations include new countertops, appliances, flooring, lighting, fixtures, paint, HVAC system, oil tank, reworked driveway & more!!• Electric: Rappahannock Electric CoopParcel 2 -- 3.1 +/- Acre Wooded Building Lot w/Approved Drain Field Site Adjacent to Shenandoah National Park201 Chad Berry Ln., Syria, VA 22743 (Madison County)• 3.1 +/- acre wooded building lot• Approved 3 BR drain field site• 20' deeded right of wayParcel 3 -- Barn/Potential Residence w/Approved Drain Field Site on .64 +/- Acre Lot Near Shenandoah National Park201 Chad Berry Ln., Syria, VA 22743 (Madison County)• Barn w/concrete floor on .649 +/- acre lot• Barn measures 24'x32'• Approved 2 BR drain field siteFor more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

