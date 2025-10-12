Bidding Set to Close on 5BR/2.5 BA Home & Income Producing Comm Bldg in Orange County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

23209 & 23217 Village Rd., Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County) 23209 & 23217 Village Rd., Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County) 23217 Village Rd., Unionville, VA 22567 23209 Village Rd., Unionville, VA 22567

To Settle an Estate, Bidding Set to Close on a Solid Home w/Desirable Outbuildings & Income Producing Commercial Building on 1.75± Acres in Orange County, VA.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on a 5 BR/2.5 BA home w/large detached garage and income producing commercial building on 1.75 +/- acres in Orange County, VA.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the closing of bidding on a 5 BR/2.5 BA home w/large detached garage and income producing commercial building on 1.75 +/- acres in Orange County, VA on Tuesday, October 14 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“To settle an estate, we have been contracted to market and sell this solid home w/desirable outbuildings and income producing commercial building on 1.75+/- acres in Orange County, VA. Do not miss the opportunity to own a primary residence and a producing commercial investment,” said Nicholls. “Bid now and make it yours.”“These properties are centrally located in Orange County only .8 mile from Rts. 20 & 522, 8 miles from downtown Orange, 14 miles from Rt. 3, 17 miles from Culpeper, and only a short drive to Charlottesville and Fredericksburg VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The auction’s date, addresses and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date: The bidding begins to close on Tuesday, October 14 at 4 PM (Eastern).Location of the properties: 23209 & 23217 Village Rd., Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County)Auction Note: The properties will be offered individually and in combination. Please contact Tony Wilson for details (540-748-1359)RESIDENCE - 23217 Village Rd., Unionville, VA 22567• This home features an eat-in country kitchen (all appliances convey), pantry, breakfast area, formal dining room, den off of kitchen, main level laundry room (washer/dryer convey)• Some hardwood flooring on main level; carpet• Heating: heat pump & pellet stove; Cooling: Central AC via heat pump• Conventional well & septic (shared w/adjacent property); propane water heater (tank is owned & propane is currently provided by Evergro)• Covered front porch; rear deck (approx. 8'x14'); gravel driveway• Detached 4 bay garage (approx. 45'x75') that is heated with gas furnace & wood stove, and has tons of storage/work space; 24'x36' barn. These buildings would be perfect for enthusiasts/hobbyists.• The following items convey with the property: piano, pellet stove, wood stove in garage, all kitchen appliances, woodworking equipment in garage, automotive equipment in garage and metalworking equipment in garage• Internet: Comcast & Fiberlync• Other features: vinyl clad windows; exposed beams; gas range in kitchen; main level bedrooms; accessibility modifications (grab bars, bathroom modifications, level entry, etc.)COMMERCIAL BUILDING - 23209 Village Rd., Unionville, VA 22567• Building features: half bathroom; 3 year old heat pump; electric water heater; vinyl flooring throughout; asphalt shingle roof; asphalt parking lot; shared well & drain field w/adjacent property; Xfinity or Fiberlink wifi• This building has served as the post office for the Unionville community for many years. There is a current lease with the US Postal Service in place, and the new owner must honor the remainder of the lease. If desired, there is the potential to negotiate a new lease with the USPS. Please contact Tony Wilson for the lease details (540-748-1359)For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

