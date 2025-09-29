New York Times best-selling author Jason Wright to sign and speak at Buena Vista bookstore

The Christmas Jars Cookbook: Recipes, Crafts, and Heartwarming Stories from Our Family to Yours The Christmas Jars Cookbook: Recipes, Crafts, and Heartwarming Stories from Our Family to Yours Leaf and Lore Jason and Kodi Wright will appear at Leaf and Lore in Buena Vista, Virginia

This book makes me feel like Christmas and family on every page. It's the best kind of seasonal gift I want to give and use for every festival gathering. I'm so excited to welcome them to our shop!” — Jen Carpenter, Leaf and Lore Co-owner

BUENA VISTA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaf and Lore , an independent bookstore and plant studio in Buena Vista, announced that New York Times best-selling author Jason Wright, plus his co-author wife and photographer Kodi, will appear at Leaf and Lore on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The Wrights will promote the national release of " The Christmas Jars Cookbook: Recipes, Crafts, and Heartwarming Stories from Our Family to Yours."The 192-page full-color hardcover will be available for purchase at Leaf and Lore starting Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m.Published by Shadow Mountain, the Wrights' new book is inspired by the heartwarming tradition of Christmas Jars and celebrates the joy of giving. Filled with recipes like Rudolph's Maple Carrot Cupcakes, Kason's Caramel Apple Cheesecake Dip and Christmas Movie Caramel Corn, these treats are designed for sharing with neighbors, friends or anyone in need of holiday cheer. Much like the tradition behind the movement, the recipes in "The Christmas Jars Cookbook" are designed to be lovingly prepared and given away to friends, family and neighbors.The cookbook includes more than just food — it's filled with inspiring real-life stories from people who have given or received Christmas Jars, along with creative craft ideas. Whether it's a jar of Sift and Gift Hot Chocolate mix, a batch of Ginger Cream Cookies or a heartfelt craft like Hope's Mini Decorative Wreath, these ideas will help spread love and holiday spirit. The cookbook reminds readers that the best gifts come from the heart — and sometimes, from the kitchen."Our editors told us we could 'Wright-onize' the instructions," Jason Wright said. "And did we ever run with that freedom! We promise this is not like any other cookbook you've ever picked up."Wright also shared his excitement about connecting with readers at Leaf and Lore. "I love Buena Vista, this store and the dedicated owners who've worked miracles to make this indie store a reality. Kodi and I can't wait to celebrate the release in such a cozy community setting."Stephanie Hardy, co-owner of Leaf and Lore, echoed their enthusiasm. "We are thrilled to have Jason and Kodi come to our shop," Hardy said. "It's truly a privilege to be part of their new cookbook kickoff.""The photos are the perfect cherry on top for this cookbook," said Justin Wiseman, another of the shop's seven co-owners. "From the sneak peek I got, it looks like a cookbook that bites back! I'm excited to try new recipes and laugh at the instructions along the way. It's dinner and a show!"Jen Carpenter, also a co-owner and a longtime friend of the Wrights, was given an early look at the project. "I love this book!" she said. "It makes me feel like Christmas and family on every page. It's the best kind of seasonal gift I want to give and use for every festival gathering. I'm so excited to welcome the Wrights to our shop!""The Christmas Jars Cookbook: Recipes, Crafts, and Heartwarming Stories from Our Family to Yours" will drop nationally on October 14, everywhere books are sold.About Leaf and LoreLeaf & Lore is an independent bookstore and plant studio located in Buena Vista. Co-owned by seven local entrepreneurs, Leaf & Lore is dedicated to cultivating community through books, plants and events that inspire connection, creativity and growth. It is located at 2077 Magnolia Ave.About Jason and Kodi WrightJason and Kodi Wright gave away the first Christmas Jar in 2024 as a family kindness experiment. The experience changed their lives, and Jason wrote the corresponding novel in 2005.Since then, Jason has published twenty-one books including novels, non-fiction, and children’s picture and middle-grade titles. He’s also spoken to hundreds of thousands of children about leadership, kindness habits, friendship, writing, and more. Jason has also appeared on most cable news networks and some syndicated shows including GMA3 and The Kelly Clarkson Show.For nearly twenty years, Kodi has been a successful photographer with hundreds of clients. She collaborated with Jason on “Letter to Mary: The Savior’s Loving Letter to His Mother” and has photographed many events, conferences, church gatherings, and more. She’s been named a “Best of” Winner in the Shenandoah Valley and her work has appeared in the Deseret News, Northern Virginia Daily and more,Contact

