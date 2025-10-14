Long-Time St Heliers Auckland Patient Gets Front Tooth Restored with Same Day Dental Crown from Dr Dave Richards

ST HELIERS, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a long-time patient arrived to see dentist, Dr Dave Richards in St Heliers holding his broken crown, he wasn’t stressed. He held it up with a grin and joked that it had finally given up. After more than ten years under the care of Dr Dave, he knew it couldn’t be saved and trusted there’d be a clear plan to sort it out.

Everyone in the clinic knew this patient. He’d been coming to Dave's team for years, so when he walked in, the whole vibe was light and familiar. It was more like greeting an old friend than dealing with a dental emergency, just one of those everyday things that happen with teeth over time.

Info about Dr Dave Richards services at Natural Smile Eastmed Dental can be found at - https://www.drdaverichards.nz/

Dr Dave took a look and found the root had decayed below the gum line. The next step was straightforward: remove the root, let it heal, then place an implant to bring the tooth back. The patient knew the drill. He jumped in the chair, chatting with the assistant while the team got everything ready. It felt more like a catch-up than a stressful appointment.

It’s a situation many people can relate to. Front teeth take a lot of wear, and when something goes wrong, it can affect more than just appearance. Losing a tooth changes how you talk, eat, and smile. For long-time patients, the real comfort comes from knowing there’s a trusted team ready with a clear plan.

Watching the appointment, it was obvious how relaxed he was. When the final crown was fitted and he looked in the mirror, he raised his eyebrows and smiled. “Excellent job. I knew you’d make it look the same,” he said. The crown blended in perfectly with his natural teeth, and that quiet grin said everything.

He left the clinic relaxed and happy, and a follow-up call the next day confirmed it. No pain, no problems, just the relief of finally having his front tooth back after almost a year. For him, it wasn’t a big dramatic moment. It was simply getting back his smile.

Dr Dave Richards currently operates from Natural Smile Eastmed Dental

Dr Dave Richards

188 Saint Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers, Auckland 1071

Phone 098867022

https://www.drdaverichards.nz/

Google Reviews # = 121

Rating = 5

