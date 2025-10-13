Piha Store and Cafe Sold - By Buckley & Co's Steve Buckley - Auckland Real Estate News

Steve Buckley of Buckley & Co announced the unconditional sale of 26 Seaview Road and The Piha Store

PIHA, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckley & Co. today announced the unconditional sale of 26 Seaview Road and The Piha Store, capping off a well-contested deadline sale for one of Auckland’s most iconic coastal properties. The transaction, which attracted over 40 enquiries and multiple offers, sees a new chapter for the renowned Piha Store at the heart of this vibrant surfside community, underlining continued appetite for multi-use commercial real estate at sought-after destinations.

https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/ - Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley is a broker for real estate agency Buckley & Co, a branch of Independent Agent (licensed under the REAA 2008)

Located just steps from the sands of Piha Beach, 26 Seaview Road and The Piha Store have long served as a focal point for both residents and visitors. The freehold property, positioned in a Neighbourhood Centre Zone, offers a rare blend of work-life balance: retail tenancies, residential living, and the character of a close-knit seaside town in one title.

For decades, The Piha Store has acted as a familiar meeting place, serving coffee, freshly baked treats, and pantry staples to surfers, travelers, and local families alike. The site also houses a surf shop and an adventure shack, reflecting the dynamic, year-round tourism that Piha is known for. With "26 Seaview Road and The Piha Store sold," the opportunity now passes to new custodians ready to contribute to the ongoing story of this community hub.

The sale was conducted through a structured deadline campaign resulting in substantial market attention: over 40 distinct parties made direct enquiries, signalling robust demand for unique, well-positioned properties amidst changing market conditions. Multiple offers were submitted prior to the sale deadline, confirming the continued interest in multi-purpose commercial sites even in a challenging market.

Piha, famed for its black sand beaches, dramatic landscapes, and vibrant community spirit, consistently draws both domestic and international visitors. The sale of 26 Seaview Road and The Piha Store shines a spotlight on how distinctive multi-use properties are valued, particularly in lifestyle and tourism-driven locales.

With the deal now unconditional, the transition clears the way for seamless continuity in serving locals and tourists. The result further demonstrates the strength of Auckland’s commercial real estate market, especially for properties with strong community ties, proven trading history, and potential for diverse future use. The transaction of 26 Seaview Road and The Piha Store also stands as a testament to the expertise of Buckley & Co. in navigating and delivering for unique client needs within the Auckland commercial real estate sector.

For more information about this transaction or to discuss Auckland commercial real estate opportunities, call Buckley & Co. at 0273 398 398.

About Buckley & Co.

Buckley & Co. (a branch of Independent Agent licensed REA 2008) is a leading commercial real estate agency in Auckland, created on the foundation of traditional values, exceptional customer service, unwavering dedication, and integrity. Our goal is to foster meaningful relationships by placing client needs first, operating with trust, and delivering results that exceed expectations in every transaction. Learn more.

Media Contact:

Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley

Suite 3, Level 3/32 Greenpark Road, Penrose, Auckland 1061

0273398398

https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/

Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley is a broker for real estate agency Buckley & Co, a branch of Independent Agent (licensed under the REAA 2008)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.