Noble Dental in Auckland Restores Front Tooth in a Single Day for UN Nurse with Implant and Crown

When Ann, a nurse who regularly deploys to war zones with the United Nations, arrived at Noble Dental, her front tooth was loose and sore to bite on. The bone around the tooth couldn’t be rebuilt, and she worried it might fall out at any moment. With limited time at home between missions, she needed a solution fast.

Ann’s biggest concern was practical. She couldn’t commit to a lengthy, multi-visit treatment plan, but she also didn’t want to wear a denture or be without a front tooth during her brief time at home.

That’s when Dr Richard Longbottom and his team presented a same-day implant crown option. She’d never heard of it before, but she’d trusted Noble Dental for years. Her reaction was instant. “Ann was so excited that we could fix her loose tooth in one day,” Richard says.

The procedure itself was a pleasant surprise. Ann relaxed into it, telling the team, “I’ve had sedation before but this was so easy, I’d do it again if I had to.” What impressed her most was how simple the process felt and how natural the result looked. “Wow, the new tooth looks so good,” she said when she saw her smile.

By the end of the day, Ann walked out with a confident smile. “It just felt so natural from the beginning and straightforward,” she said. No denture, no gap, no waiting months for treatment.

Dr Richard explains that same-day implant crowns are ideal for patients who want predictable, high-quality results without drawn-out timelines. “For someone like Ann, it’s life changing to solve a complex problem in one visit,” he says.

