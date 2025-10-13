La Ciudad de Los Ángeles proclama el 11 de octubre como el 'Día de La Original Banda El Limón'

Dia de La Original Banda el Limón en Los Ángeles Dia de Banda el Limón Day of La Original Banda el Limón in LA

Los Angeles Declares October 11 as “La Original Banda El Limón Day” El Congreso de Los Estados Unidos, les otorga un reconocimiento especial

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *English Version*

ICCF — La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga continues adding milestones to its historic 60-year career. On Saturday, October 11, the iconic group received the official proclamation of “La Original Banda El Limón Day” from the City of Los Angeles, signed by Mayor Karen Bass, Councilmember Curren D. Price Jr., and the entire city council. During the ceremony, the band was also presented with a Certificate of Recognition awarded on behalf of the United States Congress, signed by Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Doveof California’s 37th District, honoring their artistic legacy, positive impact on the Latino community, and naming them Cultural Ambassadors of Mexican Regional Music.

The proclamation was delivered in front of more than 40,000 attendees at the Latino Carnaval of South Central, held in South Park, where La Original was celebrated for their invaluable contributions to regional Mexican music and cultural influence in California and beyond. These honors reinforce their status as one of the most representative and beloved groups in the genre and highlight their role as ambassadors of Mexican music worldwide.

Last week, during the Annual Recognition Gala of the Juguetón Casimirense Foundation, La Original Banda El Limón was awarded the Key to the City of Lynwood and received special recognitions from the City of El Monte, reaffirming the admiration and respect their career inspires in Southern California communities. During the same gala, the Casimirense Foundation presented the group with its highest honor, in recognition of their 60 years of artistic career, celebrating their musical legacy, social commitment, and contribution to Mexican culture.

The band also celebrated the release of their collaboration with Bronco on the track “Sergio el Bailador”, a tribute to the history of regional Mexican music that has resonated with audiences across generations. In addition, their song “Al Menos” was recently included by Billboard in the list of “Top Latin Songs of the 21st Century”, recognizing its longevity, popularity, and influence in the genre.

With more than six decades of history, countless hits, and an influence that transcends borders, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga continues leaving its mark on every stage and in the hearts of its fans.

As part of this grand celebration, La Original is preparing for a major concert on November 26 at the Arena Ciudad de México, where they will celebrate their 60th anniversary alongside former vocalists as special guests: Julio Preciado, Israel Valdez, Toño Lizárraga, and Lorenzo Méndez, as well as Comunidad Musical, in a night that promises to be unforgettable for fans of banda music.

Spanish:

ICCF— La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga continúa sumando logros a su histórica celebración por 60 años de trayectoria. Este sábado 11 de octubre, la emblemática agrupación recibió la proclamación oficial del “Día de La Original Banda El Limón” por parte de la Ciudad de Los Ángeles, un reconocimiento firmado por la alcaldesa Karen Bass, el concejal Curren D. Price Jr. y todo el consejo de la ciudad. Durante esta emotiva ceremonia, la banda también fue honrada con un Certificado de Reconocimiento otorgado en nombre del Congreso de los Estados Unidos, firmado por la congresista Sydney Kamlager-Dove, del distrito 37 de California, destacando su legado artístico, su impacto positivo en la comunidad latina y nombrándolos Embajadores Culturales de la Música Regional Mexicana.

La proclamación se entregó ante más de 40 mil personas reunidas en el Latino Carnaval of South Central, celebrado en South Park, donde La Original fue homenajeada por su invaluable contribución a la música regional mexicana y su influencia cultural en California y más allá. Estos reconocimientos consolidan su legado como una de las agrupaciones más representativas y queridas del género, y subrayan su papel como embajadores de la música mexicana en el mundo.

Además, la semana pasada, durante la Gala Anual de Reconocimientos de la Fundación Juguetón Casimirense, La Original Banda El Limón fue distinguida con la Llave de la Ciudad de Lynwood y recibió reconocimientos especiales de la Ciudad de El Monte, reafirmando así el cariño y respeto que su trayectoria inspira entre las comunidades del sur de California. Durante esta misma gala, la Fundación Casimirense otorgó a la agrupación su máximo reconocimiento, en honor a sus 60 años de trayectoria artística, destacando su legado musical, su compromiso social y su aportación a la cultura mexicana.

La semana pasada, la banda también celebró el lanzamiento de su colaboración con el grupo Bronco en el tema “Sergio el Bailador”, una unión que rinde tributo a la historia de la música regional mexicana y que ha conquistado al público de diferentes generaciones. A esto se suma que su tema “Al Menos” fue recientemente incluido por Billboard en la lista de las “Top Latin Songs of the 21st Century”, reconociendo su permanencia, popularidad e influencia dentro del género.

Con más de seis décadas de historia, innumerables éxitos y una influencia que trasciende fronteras, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga sigue dejando huella en cada escenario y en el corazón de su público.

Como parte de esta gran celebración, La Original se prepara para ofrecer un magno concierto el próximo 26 de noviembre en la Arena Ciudad de México, donde festejarán su 60º aniversario junto a sus ex-vocalistas como invitados especiales: Julio Preciado, Israel Valdez, Toño Lizárraga y Lorenzo Méndez, además de la participación de Comunidad Musical, en una noche que promete ser inolvidable para los amantes de la música de banda.

