Fundación Juguetón Casimirense: Noche de Reconocimientos Homenaje a La Banda El Limón por su legado musical 9 de octubre

Fundación Juguetón Casimirense Presents the 9th Annual Recognition Night: Tribute to Banda El Limón for Their Musical Legacy – October 9, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Fundación Juguetón Casimirense se prepara para ofrecer una velada inolvidable con la 9ª Noche Anual de Reconocimientos, una celebración cultural y filantrópica organizada por su fundador Shy Gutierrez. Este evento especial rendirá homenaje a La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga por sus extraordinarios 60 años de trayectoria y su invaluable aportación a la música regional mexicana y a la industria del entretenimiento. Además de reconocer a una de las agrupaciones más influyentes del género, la velada tiene como propósito recaudar fondos y recolectar juguetes no bélicos destinados a los niños del municipio de Casimiro Castillo, Jalisco una tradición que la Fundación Juguetón Casimirense ha mantenido por casi una década, llevando alegría a miles de niños año tras año.

“Prefiero ver un niño feliz que un niño triste. Y como decía la Madre Teresa de Calcuta yo solo soy un lápiz en la mano de Dios,” comentó Shy Gutierrez.

La cena filantrópica en honor a La Original Banda El Limón también contará con la presencia de distinguidos artistas y personalidades invitadas, quienes engalanarán la alfombra roja y se unirán a esta celebración histórica. Entre ellos se encuentran: La Dama Brava, Gerardo Fernández, Erika Rojo, Gustavo Rivera, Janet Uribe, Meño Lugo, Roberto Valenzuela, Korina López, Danny López, Fernando Vargas y Jr. Salazar, figuras que aportarán aún más brillo y realce a esta noche inolvidable.

Puntos destacados de La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga

Pioneros del género: La Original Banda El Limón fue el primer grupo de banda en revolucionar la música al integrar sistemas de sonido profesionales y establecer la figura del vocalista principal como miembro permanente, creando un modelo que inspiró a generaciones.

60 años de excelencia musical: Fundada el 15 de enero de 1965, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga se ha consolidado como una de las agrupaciones más queridas, respetadas y duraderas de la música regional mexicana.

Colaboraciones icónicas: A lo largo de su carrera, han colaborado con artistas legendarios como Jenni Rivera, Leo Dan, Becky G, Juanes, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Caifanes y, más recientemente, Julio Preciado, El Tri de México y Bronco que saldrá muy pronto. Estas últimas colaboraciones formarán parte del esperado álbum del 60º aniversario, próximo a estrenarse este año.

Presentaciones históricas en MLB: En mayo de 2025, La Original hizo historia al convertirse en la primera banda mexicana en presentarse dentro del campo del Dodger Stadium durante la Mexican Heritage Night, antes del juego entre Dodgers y Diamondbacks. Ese mismo mes, también brillaron en el Mexican Heritage Weekend en el Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona), siendo la primera banda mexicana en cantar y tocar en vivo el Himno Nacional Mexicano en Estados Unidos.

Legado galardonado: La Original Banda El Limón ha recibido múltiples reconocimientos, incluyendo tres Latin Grammy Awards, consolidando su prestigio internacional.

Reconocimiento de Billboard: Recientemente, fueron nombrados por Billboard entre los 75 artistas más influyentes del regional mexicano.

Detalles del evento:

Qué: 9ª Noche Anual de Reconocimientos – Homenaje a La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga

Cuándo: 9 de octubre de 2025

Dónde: La Palma Event Center – 11012 Main St., El Monte, CA 91731

Registro de prensa: 6:00 PM

Alfombra Roja: 6:30 – 7:45 PM

Evento: 8:00 PM

Este evento no solo celebrará el extraordinario legado de una de las agrupaciones más influyentes de la música regional mexicana, sino que también reafirmará el compromiso de la comunidad artística con la filantropía y el apoyo a la niñez en situación vulnerable.

Contacto de prensa:

Fundación Juguetón Casimirense

Shy Gutierrez: elshygutierrez@gmail.com

Cell: 424-236-8473

Instagran: @shygutierrez

Banda el Limón PR

Iris Corral-Banuelos: iriscorral@me.com

*English Version*

Fundación Juguetón Casimirense is preparing for an unforgettable evening with the 9th Annual Recognition Night, a cultural and philanthropic celebration organized by Shy Gutierrez. This special event will honor La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga for their extraordinary 60 year career and invaluable contributions to Regional Mexican music and the entertainment industry. In addition to paying tribute to one of the genre’s most influential ensembles, the evening will raise funds and collect non-violent toys for children in Casimiro Castillo, Jalisco, a tradition that Fundación Juguetón Casimirense has upheld for nearly a decade, bringing joy to thousands of children every year.

“I prefer to see a happy child rather than a sad one. And as Mother Teresa of Calcutta used to say, I am only a pencil in the hand of God,” said Shy Gutierrez.

The philanthropic dinner in honor of La Original Banda El Limón will also feature the presence of distinguished artists and special guests, who will grace the red carpet and join this historic celebration. Among them are: La Dama Brava, Gerardo Fernández, Erika Rojo, Gustavo Rivera, Janet Uribe, Meño Lugo, Roberto Valenzuela, Korina López, Danny López, Fernando Vargas, and Jr. Salazar—figures who will add even more brilliance and prestige to this unforgettable evening.

Highlights of La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga

Trailblazers in Regional Mexican Music: La Original Banda El Limón was the first banda group to revolutionize the genre by integrating professional sound systems and establishing a permanent lead vocalist, creating a model that would influence generations.

60 Years of Musical Excellence: Founded on January 15, 1965, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga has become one of the most beloved, respected, and enduring ensembles in Regional Mexican music.

Iconic Collaborations: Throughout their career, they have collaborated with legendary artists such as Jenni Rivera, Leo Dan, Becky G, Juanes, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Caifanes, and most recently Julio Preciado, El Tri de México and Bronco releasing soon. These last collaborations will be featured on their highly anticipated 60th-anniversary album, set to be released later this year.

Historic MLB Performances: In May 2025, La Original made history as the first Mexican banda to perform on the field at Dodger Stadium during Mexican Heritage Night before the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks game. That same month, they also performed during Mexican Heritage Weekend at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, where they became the first Mexican banda to sing and play live the Mexican National Anthem live in the United States.

Award-Winning Legacy: La Original Banda El Limón has earned multiple accolades, including three Latin Grammy Awards, cementing their international prestige.

Billboard Recognition: Recently named by Billboard among the Top 75 Most Influential Regional Mexican Artists.

Event Details:

What: 9th Annual Recognition Night – Tribute to La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga

When: October 9, 2025

Where: La Palma Event Center – 11012 Main St., El Monte, CA 91731

Media Check-in: 6:00 PM

Red Carpet: 6:30 – 7:45 PM

Event: 8:00 PM

This event will not only celebrate the remarkable legacy of one of the most influential groups in Regional Mexican music but also reaffirm the artistic community’s commitment to philanthropy and supporting children in vulnerable situations.

Press Contacts:

Shy Gutierrez – elshygutierrez@gmail.com

Cell: 424-236-8473

Instagran: @shygutierrez

Iris Corral-Banuelos – iriscorral@me.com

