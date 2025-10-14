Peloton Consulting Group Unveils Next Generation AI Framework to Accelerate Enterprise Transformation

Platform-agnostic framework helps organizations move beyond pilots to scale AI responsibly, reduce risk, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

Too many organizations invest in AI without realizing value because projects are built in silos, disconnected from strategy and scale” — Bishwa Satpathy, AI Architect and Practice Head at Peloton Consulting Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group today announced its Next Generation AI Framework, a comprehensive approach to helping enterprises move beyond pilots and achieve real business impact with AI. The framework is platform-agnostic and draws on Peloton's deep expertise across leading ecosystems, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Database 23ai, Oracle Analytics Cloud, and Oracle AI Agent Studio.Business-First ApproachPeloton’s framework recognizes that successful AI adoption starts with solving real business problems. The structured journey guides organizations from business alignment to data readiness, rapid prototyping, and secure enterprise scaling."Too many organizations invest in AI without realizing value because projects are built in silos, disconnected from strategy and scale," said Bishwa Satpathy, AI Architect and Practice Head at Peloton Consulting Group. "Our framework ensures AI initiatives are grounded in business outcomes and delivered through modern data, scalable infrastructure, and governance, enabling enterprises to accelerate innovation, reduce risk, and achieve measurable impact."Addressing the Transformation ChallengeEnterprises often struggle to move beyond fragmented pilots that fail to deliver lasting value. Peloton's Next Generation AI Framework addresses this challenge by integrating use case driven adoption with data modernization, infrastructure optimization, and enterprise-grade governance. This disciplined, end-to-end approach enables organizations to move confidently from discovery to continuous innovation, achieving impact at speed while maintaining security, compliance, and trust.Comprehensive Solution Across the Oracle StackPeloton's Next Generation Framework delivers transformation through four integrated pillars:• Advanced AI Agent Development: Industry-specific agents that enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and drive faster, smarter decisions• Enterprise Integration and Governance: Seamless connectivity across Oracle and third-party systems with built-in compliance, transparency, and performance monitoring• Data Modernization and Analytics Transformation: Trusted, AI-ready data and cloud-native analytics that unlock insights and accelerate innovation• Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Foundation: Scalable, secure, and high-performance environments that support AI workloads and ensure long-term resilienceEnterprise Value DeliveredOrganizations adopting Peloton’s framework realize value across multiple dimensions:• Business Impact: Measurable outcomes including cost savings, revenue growth, and productivity gains• Speed-to-Value: Rapid prototyping and scalable deployment for quick wins• Risk Reduction: Governance, compliance, and responsible AI safeguards• Scalability and Resilience: Secure, high-performance cloud environments that evolve with business needs• Innovation Enablement: Continuous experimentation and improvement through AI-driven insights"This isn't about lifting and shifting legacy systems to the cloud and bolting on AI afterward," said Guy F. Daniello, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Peloton Consulting Group. "It's about reimagining the enterprise as an integrated, intelligent ecosystem where infrastructure, data, and AI capabilities work together seamlessly from day one to deliver lasting business value."About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging AI, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com

