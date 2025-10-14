Peloton Consulting Launches AI Strategy Practice to Help Customers Unlock Hidden Value in Their Technology Investments

New Practice Activates Embedded AI Capabilities Across Oracle Fusion Applications, OCI, and Databases to Maximizing

Our AI Strategy Practice bridges this gap, helping customers realize the full potential of the intelligent capabilities they already own” — Dave Harter, Chief Technology Officer at Peloton Consulting Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group today announces the launch of its AI Strategy Practice, a new offering designed to help customers unlock and maximize the artificial intelligence capabilities already embedded within their cloud investments.Leveraging over two decades of Oracle expertise and a dedicated AI Development Center, Peloton’s new practice addresses a key challenge, many organizations are underutilizing the power of AI features built into Oracle Cloud Fusion Applications, leaving significant business value unrealized.Peloton's Next Generation AI Framework for Oracle Cloud powers this offering, providing a structured approach to activate AI across Oracle Fusion ERP, HCM, SCM, EPM, CX Applications, as well as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Databases, Analytics, and Integration Services."Oracle has embedded remarkable AI capabilities directly into its Cloud Applications and Infrastructure, but many organizations don't know these features exist or how to activate them strategically," said Dave Harter, Chief Technology Officer at Peloton Consulting Group. "Our AI Strategy Practice bridges this gap, helping customers realize the full potential of the intelligent capabilities they already own.Addressing Critical AI Adoption ChallengesMany Oracle Customers face challenges realizing AI value from underutilized features and fragmented data foundations to complex integrations and limited visibility into available AI and Machine Learning services. Peloton's AI Strategy Practice provides a systematic, seven-phase approach to overcome these barriers, guiding organizations from AI Discovery through Continuous Innovation and Optimization.Comprehensive Oracle AI ActivationThe AI Strategy Practice delivers measurable value across Oracle's technology stack through:• AI Use Case Identification: Collaborating with clients to assess and prioritize high-impact AI opportunities• AI Activation in Oracle Applications: Configuring and optimizing embedded AI features across Oracle Cloud Fusion applications• AI-Enhanced Integration Services: Building intelligent workflows that connect AI capabilities across Oracle Applications• AI-Assisted Analytics and Business Intelligence: Leveraging Oracle Analytics Cloud and AI driven insights for predictive analysis• Custom AI and Machine Learning on OCI: Developing and deploying tailored AI models through Peloton's AI Development Center• Optimized Oracle Database AI: Enabling vector search, in-database machine learning, and intelligent data processing• AI-Ready Data Foundation: Designing data architectures optimized for AI innovation and scalabilityDelivering Measurable Business ImpactOrganizations adopting Peloton's AI Strategy Practice achieve tangible outcomes, including maximizing ROI from Oracle Applications, accelerating AI adoption with OCI's GPU infrastructure, transforming data into intelligence, and driving operational efficiency through AI-powered workflows."We're not proposing companies rip and replace their Oracle investments," said Guy F. Daniello, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Peloton Consulting Group. "We're helping them activate the intelligence that's already there, creating an integrated, intelligent ecosystem that drives competitive advantage."Proven Oracle ExpertisePeloton brings over 20 years of Oracle implementation experience across hundreds of clients, with deep competencies in Fusion Applications, Databases, Analytics, Integration Services, and OCI. The firm's Next Generation AI Framework and dedicated AI Development Center are purpose-built to align with Oracle's embedded AI strategy and road map.Peloton’s AI Strategy Practice reinforces the firm’s commitment to helping organizations leverage AI not as a standalone tool, but as an integrated capability that enhances every aspect of their Oracle ecosystem.About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging AI, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com For more information about Peloton's AI Strategy Practice and Oracle AI implementation services, visit www.pelotongroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.