The Guardian Group, LLC Announces Psychiatrist Matthew Paley, DO, QME

Dr. Matthew Paley Joins The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with Expertise in Addiction and Peri-Partum Psychiatry

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Paley, DO, QME, is a board-certified psychiatrist with a deep passion for serving those with psychiatric needs. Dr. Paley holds active medical licenses in both California and Texas.As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Paley's QME Evaluation and Report process is defined by:• Concise Reporting• Fair and Objective Analysis• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based• Timely in MMI ClassificationsDr. Paley will be available for QME evaluations in various locations across California.• Victorville• Hanford• San Bernardino• San Jacinto• Bellflower• Moreno Valley• Menifee• Anaheim• Lancaster• PlacervilleDr. Paley attended medical school at Touro University and completed his psychiatry residency training at The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School. During his training, he was distinguished by his appointment as chief resident of the emergency psychiatric department.In addition to his private practice, Dr. Paley holds multiple leadership roles across the Bay Area. He serves as the director of psychiatric services to Heartwood Detox in San Rafael and is the clinical director and co-owner of Creekside Recovery in Orinda. He also serves as a consulting psychiatrist to Recovery Without Walls in Mill Valley and cares for patients at John George Psychiatric Hospital in San Leandro.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters, and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

