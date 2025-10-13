The Guardian Group, LLC Announces Psychiatrist Mayowa Olusunmade, MD, QME

Double Board-Certified Psychiatrist Dr. Mayowa Olusunmade Joins The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME)

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayowa Olusunmade, MD, QME, is a double board-certified adult and child & adolescent psychiatrist with a professional focus on trauma, workplace mental health, and culturally responsive care.As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Olusunmade's QME Evaluation and Report process is defined by:• Concise Reporting• Fair and Objective Analysis• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based• Timely in MMI ClassificationsDr. Olusunmade will be available for QME evaluations in various locations across California.• Corona• Victorville• Hanford• Moreno Valley• West Sacramento• Lancaster• South San Francisco• Canoga Park• ColtonDr. Olusunmade has contributed to the field through research and has co-authored several peer-reviewed publications. His work has focused on how psychiatric comorbidities affect medical outcomes and hospital utilization, particularly in vulnerable populations. His contributions have been recognized with awards including the APA/APAF SAMHSA Funded Minority Fellowship and a nomination for the Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching.Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Olusunmade supports initiatives that improve access to culturally competent mental health care and advocates for reducing the stigma surrounding psychiatric illness.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters, and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.