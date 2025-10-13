The Guardian Group, LLC Announces Fellowship Trained Orthopedic Surgeon Peter Lasater, MD, QME

Dr. Lasater Joins The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine with Exam Locations Across California

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Lasater, MD, QME is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in sports medicine. Dr. Lasater brings deep clinical expertise and advanced surgical training.As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Lasater’s QME Evaluation and Report process is defined by:• Concise and Clear Medical-Legal Reporting• Fair and Objective Case Analysis• Insightful Explanations of Apportionment and Causation• Medical Evidence-Based Conclusions• Timely Maximum Medical Improvement (MMI) ClassificationsDr. Lasater has registered QME exam locations in the following cities across California:• West Sacramento• Turlock• Manteca• Elk Grove• Merced• Madera• Selma• Hanford• Porterville• BakersfieldDr. Lasater earned his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, MI and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Michigan State University/Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, MI, and went on to pursue a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at the University of Minnesota/TRIA Orthopaedic Center in Minneapolis, MN. Dr. Lasater frequently evaluates and treats a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions, particularly involving the knee, shoulder, and muscle injuries. He also frequently teaches medical students and gives guest lectures. He is the recipient of the Palmer Award in Orthopaedic Surgery, a distinction awarded to top graduating students pursuing orthopedic surgery. He is also a recipient of the Hour Detroit Top Docs List.Outside of medicine, Dr. Lasater enjoys traveling, exercise, basketball, and spending time with family. He is also committed to global medical service and has participated in trips providing care to underserved communities abroad.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters, and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

