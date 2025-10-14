Peloton Consulting Group Launches AI Virtual Workers to Transform Professional Services Delivery

Enterprise-Grade AI Agents Powered by Oracle AI Agent Studio Enable 24/7 Capability While Amplifying Human Expertise

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group today announced the launch of AI Virtual Workers, an innovative solution that transforms professional services by creating strategic partnerships between artificial intelligence and human expertise. Built on Oracle AI Agent Studio, these enterprise-grade AI agents automate routine operational tasks, enabling professionals to focus on high-value strategic work, creative problem-solving, and client relationships.Organizations face a persistent challenge: professionals spend an average of 30% of their day on repetitive tasks and information searches. Peloton's AI Virtual Workers eliminate these productivity bottlenecks, supporting functions across finance operations, project management, procurement, and human resources."To truly drive digital transformation for our clients, we first need to enhance productivity within our own organization," said Matthew Conner, Chief Customer Officer at Peloton Consulting Group. "AI Virtual Workers represent our vision for next-generation professional services, where human expertise operates at machine speed without losing the human touch that defines exceptional client service."Proven AI Agents Delivering Immediate ValuePeloton's AI Virtual Workers are already deployed across critical business functions:• Finance Operations: Automated expense processing and policy guidance, ensuring compliance and efficiency• Project Management: Intelligent timecard monitoring with escalation workflows and streamlined project staffing• Procurement: Supplier data quality management, maintaining master data integrity• Human Resources: Automated project review generation and employee data consistencyThese AI agents operate 24/7, seamlessly integrating with existing Oracle Fusion Applications systems while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance.Human-Centric Approach to AI AdoptionPeloton’s solution is designed not to replace humans, but to amplify their capabilities. The solution eliminates repetitive administrative tasks, allowing professionals to focus on unique human strengths like strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, and creative innovation."This isn't automation for automation's sake," added Guy F. Daniello, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Peloton Consulting Group. "AI handles structured, repetitive work, while humans focus on collaboration, building relationships, solving complex problems, and driving strategic value."Delivering Value Across the EcosystemAI Virtual Workers create measurable benefits for multiple stakeholders:• Team Members: Gain freedom from administrative burden, enabling strategic contributions• Clients: Receive access to instant expertise, 24/7 support, and faster project initiation without compromising quality• Technology Partners: Expanded ecosystem capabilities and accelerated implementationsBuilt on Oracle AI Agent Studio, Peloton’s solution leverages Oracle's enterprise-grade infrastructure for scalability, security, and seamless integration with existing business systems.About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging AI, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com For more information about Peloton's AI Strategy Practice and Oracle AI implementation services, visit www.pelotongroup.com

