Journey Named in the 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Customer Service and Support Technology

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey.ai, Inc. (“Journey”), a security-first CX company, today announced it has been named as a GartnerCool Vendor in Customer Service and Support Technology. We think this recognition highlights Journey’s unique ability to bring AI, security, and CX together—enabling organizations to automate sensitive customer interactions without exposing regulated data to agents or AI systems.“The Cool Vendors highlighted in this research offer solutions that provide customer service teams with visibility into customer trends, loyalty impacts, product issues and service opportunities that impact the customer experience. They offer innovative solutions that can help customer service and support leaders accomplish their most critical priorities in 2025. These vendors leverage AI to deliver innovation across customer, agent and back-office use cases throughout the customer service journey.”Journey was founded to address one of the hardest blockers to AI at scale: handling regulated data safely inside customer interactions. The patented Zero Knowledge approach keeps sensitive inputs on the customer’s device and routes results directly to destination systems—so agents, contact center platforms, and AI models don’t see raw PII or payment data. By decoupling AI from sensitive flows, Journey enables secure payment and identity steps to be automated and orchestrated by agentic AI, improving containment and speed while simplifying compliance.Where Journey is moving the needleOrganizations are adopting Journey to safely automate moments in the customer journey that traditionally required a live agent and exposure to regulated data. In payments, customers complete card, ACH, or digital wallet transactions on their own device so sensitive fields never appear on the agent desktop or inside contact center platforms. The result is a faster, cleaner flow that trims minutes from each interaction while easing PCI obligations. Identity verification follows a similar pattern: biometric and document checks happen device-side across IVR, chat, and web, which shortens handle time, resists phishing, and lifts fraud defenses without degrading customer experience.Beyond payments and authentication, brands use Journey for high-stakes data collection—claims, service activations, and other e-forms—where customers submit documents and consent artifacts securely on their device. Agents or AI receive only the verified outcomes needed to proceed rather than the underlying PII, which keeps sensitive details out of general systems. Routine account maintenance benefits as well: address changes, plan upgrades, and entitlements can be executed end-to-end without exposing secrets to agents or AI models. Together, these production use cases demonstrate how agentic AI can orchestrate complex steps—identity → authorization → payment—by triggering secure device-side actions, enabling higher self-service containment without expanding data risk.Security, compliance, and governance for AI-led CX:Journey’s architecture is designed for security-first customer experience so enterprises can move faster on AI initiatives with less risk. A Zero Knowledge approach captures, encrypts, and processes sensitive inputs on the customer’s device, then routes them directly to destination systems; agents, CCaaS platforms, and AI models never see raw PII or payment data. This enforces data minimization by default: AI receives scoped, ephemeral signals such as “payment authorized” or “ID verified,” not the secrets themselves—shrinking the attack surface and limiting what enters model context.Keeping payment data out of the contact center stack materially reduces PCI scope and simplifies audits, while policy-driven orchestration, event logging, and redaction guardrails give CX, security, and risk teams the observability needed to govern automation responsibly. The design is ecosystem friendly as well, integrating with leading CCaaS, UCaaS, AI, CRM, and payment providers so teams can add secure steps to existing channels without refactoring core systems. In practice, that combination—device-side security, minimized data exposure, and enterprise-grade controls—creates a durable foundation for AI-led CX that advances automation and compliance at the same time.What Journey does differently:Journey’s customers gain the seemingly paradoxical benefits of increased access to data with decreased exposure to it. Journey’s Zero Knowledge architecture encrypts and processes regulated data on the customer’s device, then sends it directly to the destination system (e.g., payment processors, CRM/CS systems). Agents and AI gain access to the full capabilities of their customer’s smartphone, but without seeing or storing the sensitive details—shrinking the attack surface, easing compliance, and speeding resolution. This approach helps CX and security teams move faster on AI initiatives in industries with stringent regulations.Gartner Research, Cool Vendors in Customer Service and Support Technology, By Jason Bridge, Brett Overbey, Kathy Ross, Christopher Sladdin, October 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. About JourneyJourney.ai is a security-first CX company that enables organizations to deliver trusted customer experiences while protecting regulated data. Powered by our patented Zero Knowledge Network, Journey orchestrates secure, device-side workflows—such as biometric authentication, e-forms, and compliant payments—so sensitive information never reaches agents or contact center infrastructure. The result: faster interactions, reduced fraud and compliance scope, and a safer foundation for AI-driven automation. Journey serves enterprises across finance, telecom, utilities, healthcare, travel, and more. Learn more at www.journey.ai

