Journey’s Fusion Applications Now Embedded in Zoom Workplace & Available to Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone Customers

Empowering Businesses to Instantly Deploy, Configure, Run and Manage Key CX Applications without Leaving Zoom

ORLANDO, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey .ai, Inc. (DBA: Journey), a leader in identity, data privacy, and customer experience solutions, is pleased to announce that its ready-to-run Fusion Applications are now available within the Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone marketplaces and can be purchased through Zoom's ISV Exchange Program. The ready-to-run Applications include Caller Authentication with Passkeys and One Time Passcodes (OTP), eSignatures, eForms, and Digital Payments.This integration represents a major step forward in effortless security and operational efficiency for Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone users. By leveraging Journey’s patented Zero Knowledge Network, businesses can now authenticate callers, process transactions, capture signatures, and securely collect and verify sensitive data—all within Zoom and without exposing sensitive customer information to Journey, Zoom or agents.Envisioning the Future of Customer Experience and Data PrivacyThe landscape of customer engagement is rapidly evolving, with AI and data privacy at the forefront. Businesses are increasingly seeking solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also prioritize the protection of sensitive information.In alignment with these trends, Journey has recently been awarded its 25th patent, underscoring its dedication to pioneering solutions that address contemporary challenges in customer experience and data privacy. These patents fortify Journey's Zero Knowledge Network, a framework designed to eliminate data exposure risks while enabling seamless, secure interactions.“Our Fusion Applications were designed with one goal in mind: demonstrate value on day 1. Accelerating time to ROI requires true streamlining of purchasing, deployment, and agent experience,” said Alex Shockley, President and Co-founder of Journey.ai. “Zoom is a leader in designing intuitive, experience-centric solutions. By expanding to voice+digital interactions with Journey’s Fusion Applications, Zoom customers can now take an instantly transformative leap forward in caller experience, security, data privacy and efficiency.”Leadership Perspectives"Zoom Contact Center is designed to elevate customer experiences while simplifying operations for IT and business leaders," said Chris Morrissey, General Manager of Zoom Contact Center. "The inclusion of Journey's Fusion Applications provides our users with seamless tools to enhance CX, security, speed, and compliance within Zoom."About Journey.ai, Inc.Journey.ai, Inc. (DBA: Journey) is a cybersecurity and identity technology company redefining how businesses secure data, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience. With 25 patents and its groundbreaking Zero Knowledge Network, Journey eliminates data exposure risks while enabling seamless authentication, payments, and secure transactions.For more information, visit Journeyid.com

