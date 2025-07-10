Journey's Fusion Passkey Application Named Zoom’s 'App of the Month' for July 2025

Rapid deployment, enhanced security, and exceptional customer experience recognized by Zoom

Journey consistently makes things easier for Zoom customers. Fusion Passkeys stood out to our team because it simplifies deployment dramatically and provides rapid, meaningful security upgrades.” — Jared Dennison, Global Lead, ISV Exchange at Zoom

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey, a leading innovator in secure customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced that its Fusion Passkey app has been selected by Zoom as the July 2025 “ App of the Month .” Each month, Zoom highlights a partner application from its App Marketplace that delivers standout benefits to users across Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, and Zoom Contact Center.Zoom has published a detailed feature on Fusion Passkey in their July App of the Month blog post, which you can find here: https://www.zoom.com/en/blog/zoom-app-marketplace-app-of-the-month/ Journey’s Fusion Passkeys enables Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone customers to implement secure authentication processes in as little as under an hour—a speed unmatched in the industry. Unlike traditional solutions that can take weeks or months to configure, Fusion Passkeys significantly reduces the time and complexity involved in deployment. This accelerated speed to value is combined with industry-leading customer experience improvements and advanced security. More detail on Fusion Passkeys and the rest of the new family of Fusion applications , all designed to protect and enhance authentication and secure transactions, is available at: https://journeyid.com/fusion-applications/ Jared Dennison, Global Lead, ISV Exchange at Zoom, emphasized the partnership's effectiveness: “Journey consistently makes things easier for Zoom customers. Fusion Passkeys stood out to our team because it simplifies deployment dramatically and provides rapid, meaningful security upgrades. Our customers appreciate how quickly they can see real benefits without a lengthy setup process.”Park Bank, an early adopter of Journey’s solutions, shared their positive experience. “Journey's Fusion Passkeys quickly became a vital tool in our contact center,” said Jeff Kurek, Senior Vice President IT & Cyber Security at Park Bank. “It’s straightforward to set up, enhances security immediately, and improves how we can interact with our clients. We’re excited about expanding our use of Journey’s solutions.”“Being recognized by Zoom reinforces our commitment to delivering solutions that are not just secure and user-friendly, but also quick and painless to deploy,” said Gary Coman, Chief Revenue Officer at Journey. “Our partnership with Zoom continues to deepen, and we look forward to further innovations that directly benefit our mutual customers.”Fusion Passkeys, along with the full family of Journey’s Fusion Applications, are available now on the Zoom App Marketplace: Zoom Marketplace Fusion Passkey.About JourneyJourney provides secure, seamless, and innovative customer experience solutions built on its patented Zero Knowledge Network. Journey’s Fusion product suite helps organizations across industries significantly improve security and customer experience simultaneously. For more information, visit www.journey.ai

