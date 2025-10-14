HAPLY ROBOTICS Unveil Real-Time Physical AI and Teleoperation Demo Using NVIDIA Technology at ROBOBusiness 2025

MONTREAL, CANADA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At ROBOBusiness 2025, Haply Robotics will showcase the future of robotics, simulation, and physical AI with a hands-on demonstration powered by NVIDIA Omniverse NVIDIA Isaac Sim , and NVIDIA RTX GPUs. Visit booth #811 to experience how intuitive haptics and powerful simulation converge through Haply’s Inverse3X controller.● Human Workstation – A desktop or laptop, powered by NVIDIA RTX GPUs and HAPLY’s Inverse3X input controller, serves as the user’s portal for real-time haptic interaction, high-fidelity simulation, and immersive 3D graphics. This workstation delivers one of the world’s first: stable, haptic interaction enabling Isaac Sim advanced physics modelling— resulting in users feeling virtual objects with unprecedented realism, leading to models that are robust to real world physical interactions, even in complex environments.● Digital Brain – Powered by Isaac Sim, Omniverse, and NVIDIA Cosmos, the digital brain orchestrates simulation, AI training, and digital twin synchronization with realistic rendering and real-world physics. It enables the capture of rich demonstration data, imitation learning, and human-in-the-loop reinforcement learning, while models like NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.5 provide high-level behavior control. Together, these NVIDIA platforms allow developers to build scalable, high-speed intelligence pipelines for robotic development—blending synthetic and real data to accelerate learning cycles.● Physical Machine – For the trained inline robotic system, HAPLY is launching the Human Advanced Robotics Platform (HARP) for human in the loop intervention, to augment and guide the physical agents. HARP enables intuitive teleoperation control via HAPLY’s Inverse3X device in a fast and easy to use platform. This system captures human motion and force input in real time, enabling tactile programming, adaptive behavior, and seamless mirroring between physical and digital worlds.This system allows users to intuitively control robots, train AI models with imitation learning, and build physically realistic environments—all with real-time responsiveness. Haply’s Inverse3X acts as the human’s 3D interface to this ecosystem, capturing touch, motion, and intent for both physical and virtual domains.“We are a 3D human interface to NVIDIA’s Three Computer Solution,” said Colin Gallacher, Cofounder of Haply Robotics. “Whether building virtual worlds, programming and controlling robots, or augmenting AI using touch, we make spatial interaction intuitive.”Visit booth #811 to experience:● NVIDIA-accelerated real-time virtual training of robots● Teleoperated robotics using HARP● Isaac Sim + Omniverse integrations● Demonstration of haptic interactions

