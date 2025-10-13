Submit Release
The Guardian Group, LLC Announces Psychiatrist Eunjie Klegar, MD, QME

Dr. Eunjie Klegar Joins The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in Psychiatry with Exam Locations Across California

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eunjie Klegar, MD, QME, is a board-certified psychiatrist with over 15 years of experience, recognized for her thoughtful approach to care. Her background spans inpatient psychiatry, community mental health, telepsychiatry, and integrative private practice.

As a member of The Guardian Group, Dr. Klegar’s QME Evaluation and Report process is defined by:
• Concise and Clear Medical-Legal Reporting
• Fair and Objective Case Analysis
• Insightful Explanations of Apportionment and Causation
• Medical Evidence-Based Conclusions
• Timely Maximum Medical Improvement (MMI) Classifications

Dr. Klegar has registered QME exam locations in the following cities across California:
• Chino
• Victorville
• Fontana
• San Jactino
• Lake Elsinore
• South Gate
• Lancaster
• Canoga Park
• Elk Grove
• Bellflower

She earned her undergraduate degree from Harvard University, her medical degree from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and completed her psychiatry residency at Yale University. Dr. Klegar has served in both inpatient and outpatient settings across the country, with extensive experience treating mood disorders, PTSD, psychosis, and other serious mental illnesses. In addition to her private integrative psychiatry practice, she has held clinical roles in correctional facilities, hospitals, and public mental health agencies throughout California and the Northeast. She is currently a telepsychiatrist serving several California counties, including Kern, Sonoma, and Ontario, where she provides care to underserved and vulnerable populations.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Klegar enjoys staying active, baking, gardening, and caring for her cats.

The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters, and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

