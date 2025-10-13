WDE NAMES MICHELLE ROUNDY 2026 WYOMING TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Michelle Roundy, a 10th- and 12th-grade English Language Arts teacher at Jackson Hole High School in Teton County School District #1, has been named the 2026 Wyoming Teacher of the Year.

An educator for 18 years, Roundy has developed a deep belief that strong, authentic relationships—amongst teachers and students—are at the heart of meaningful learning. Her teaching centers on cultivating genuine curiosity about the world while nurturing student agency.

“Michelle Roundy is an inspiring leader,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder. “Her dedication to cultivating deep relationships, empowering students with agency and choice, and elevating student voices models the excellence we strive for across our state.”

Roundy is a National Board Certified Teacher and a strong advocate for literacy and student-centered practice. Over her career, she has consistently modeled the importance of being held to high standards and using leadership to elevate the voices of others.

“Everything Michelle does begins with the relationships and trust she builds with her students daily,” says Bennett Lieberman, Principal at Jackson Hole High School. “She also makes her colleagues better teachers by sharing best practices and is a master diagnostician when coaching others to improve their craft.”

Teton County School District #1 Interim Superintendent Scott Crisp adds, “Michelle embodies the very best of the teaching profession, serving as a positive cultural influence for both students and staff. Beyond her classroom, she guides colleagues in effective instruction, mentors new and experienced teachers alike, and serves as the leader of TCSD’s New Teacher Program, fostering the next generation of educators in our community.”

“I am deeply humbled and honored to represent Wyoming as the 2026 Wyoming Teacher of the Year, an opportunity to serve the students and educators of Wyoming in a new capacity,” says Roundy. “Many dedicated educators have supported my journey and modeled the importance of servant leadership for me. It is my wish that I can fill this role in a way that honors them.”

As Wyoming Teacher of the Year, Roundy will represent the teaching profession in Wyoming and serve as a spokesperson for education. She will also attend state and national education events and conferences, acting as a liaison between the teaching community, the Wyoming Legislature, the Wyoming Department of Education, districts, and communities.

See the 2025-26 Wyoming District Teachers of the Year.

Superintendent Megan Degenfelder, Wyoming Senator Chris Rothfuss, 2026 Teacher of the Year Michelle Roundy, Jackson Hole High School Principal Bennett Lieberman, and 2025 Teacher of the Year Morgan Hahn.

