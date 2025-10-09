Submit Release
Degenfelder Responds to NCHS Interference With Turning Point USA Chapter

CHEYENNE – This morning, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder (R) released the following statement in response to reports of the Natrona County High School administration interfering with a student trying to run a Turning Point USA chapter.

“I stand with Kylie Wall and with any student in Wyoming who wants to learn and engage civically and thoughtfully. Our administrators and teachers must foster environments that are safe for ideas and debate, not closed classrooms where only certain viewpoints are tolerated. Every student in this state has the right to speak, to question, and to debate in school. When an administrator or teacher tries to silence them, they are crossing a line that I will not ignore.

I have now spoken both to Ms. Wall and District Superintendent Angela Hensley. I will continue to push for Kylie and Turning Point USA’s right to free speech, as well as to work with Superintendent Hensley for answers and accountability. To administrators who would stifle student speech or treat one club differently from another: this is your wake-up call. The Constitution does not stop at the schoolhouse doors.”

