The Guardian Group, LLC Announces Psychiatrist Jamon Holzhouser, MD, QME

Dr. Holzhouser Joins The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in Psychiatry with Exam Locations Across California

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamon Holzhouser, MD, QME, is a board-certified psychiatrist and bilingual evaluator fluent in Spanish and English. Dr. Holzhouser brings clinical expertise spanning outpatient, trauma-focused, and interventional psychiatry.As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Holzhouser’s QME Evaluation and Report process is defined by:• Concise and Clear Medical-Legal Reporting• Fair and Objective Case Analysis• Insightful Explanations of Apportionment and Causation• Medical Evidence-Based Conclusions• Timely Maximum Medical Improvement (MMI) ClassificationsDr. Holzhouser has registered QME exam locations in the following cities across California:• Chino• Corona• Victorville• Simi Valley• Compton• Moreno Valley• Lancaster• West Sacramento• South San Francisco• Los AngelesHe earned his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He holds active medical licenses in California, Utah, and Virginia, and maintains a strong interest in emerging interventional psychiatric treatments. He frequently evaluates a wide range of psychiatric conditions, with particular focus on trauma-related disorders (PTSD, adjustment disorders), depression, anxiety, mood disorders, and personality disorders.In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Holzhouser is deeply committed to humanitarian efforts, including food distribution, disaster relief, and international aid efforts that focus on clean water access and housing. Outside of medicine, Dr. Holzhouser enjoys hiking, weightlifting, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, playing chess, traveling, and playing the ukulele.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters, and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

