ALT21 Appoints Former Chairman of Global Shares, Andy Stewart, to Board of Directors

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALT21, the category leading disrupter B2B fintech for companies trying to move or manage the risk of moving their money cross-border announced the appointment of Andy Stewart to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the company’s strategic direction as it accelerates its next stage of growth.Andy Stewart was previously Executive Chairman of Global Shares, the Cork-based equity compensation platform that was acquired by J.P. Morgan in 2022. During his tenure, he guided the company went through a period of rapid international expansion and transformation, culminating in one of Ireland’s most successful fintech exits.In addition to his leadership position at Global Shares, Andy has held senior roles at BlackRock, where he co-led the firm’s Alternatives platform, at Credit Suisse, heading its liquid alternatives business, and at Man Investments, where he helped build one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. He is currently Executive Chairman of Wilshire, a global investment advisory and technology business, and founding and Industry Partner at Motive Partners, a specialist private equity firm focused on fintech.Richard Hayes, Chairman of ALT21 and former Chairman of Global Shares, added: “I have seen at first-hand the impact Andy has had in helping to build and guide fintech businesses to global success. His appointment strengthens our already outstanding Board and adds another layer of world-class expertise to support our leadership team. Andy’s insight and strategic mindset will be instrumental as we continue to grow internationally and position ALT21 as a leader in financial services. It is a massive endorsement of what our chief executive has achieved that Andy should have asked to join the Board and invest in the company.”Pritesh Ruparel, CEO of ALT21, commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Andy to our Board and work closely with him at such an important stage of our journey. His reputation and track record in financial services globally are exceptional. His deep experience in designing capital structures for scalable global fintech’s is invaluable to ALT21. I look forward to working closely with Andy to help us secure the optimal capital structure and the scale of financing that matches our ambition. This will give us the firepower to challenge incumbents head-on and show SME, Mid-Market, and Institutional customers what an entirely new kind of experience looks and feels like in financial services.”Commenting on his new position, Andy Stewart said: “ALT21 is tackling one of the biggest inefficiencies still facing global mid-market businesses, the hidden costs and complexity of managing, moving, or earning interest on their money. I’m excited to join the Board and support the company in its ambition to scale into a truly global disruptive brand.”ALT21 continues to expand its reach with dual regulation, a growing portfolio of clients who remain at the core of its focus, and an ongoing commitment to building a world-class leadership team as it scales globally.ENDSFor further information contact:

