SGS Helps BLK & Bold Turn Climate Goals Into Measurable, Purpose-Driven Business Impact

SGS has helped BLK & Bold turn its climate goals into business impact

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is proud to support purpose-driven businesses like BLK & Bold, a US specialty coffee roaster, in strengthening its environmental strategies and advancing overall sustainability performance.Founded in 2018 by childhood friends Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, BLK & Bold has grown into the largest independently owned, purpose-driven coffee brand in the US. With the goal of recertifying under the newly released B Corp standards, the company recognized that achieving this vision required greater control over its environmental footprint.This challenge is not unique to coffee. Climate action, ESG performance and regulatory compliance are now critical priorities across all sectors. From manufacturing to finance, food to retail, organizations face growing pressure from regulators, investors and consumers to demonstrate transparent, measurable progress.Working with SGS, BLK & Bold gained the expertise, tools and confidence to accelerate its sustainability journey. The SGS solution set included:* A structured roadmap for measuring and managing carbon emissions* Training on best practices in carbon accounting* Support in collecting and verifying data across the supply chain* Identification of key materials and emissions categories to focus reduction efforts and minimize environmental impactAlthough initially concerned about the complexity of supplier data collection, with SGS’s guidance, BLK & Bold discovered that much of the information it needed already existed. Unlocking and verifying this data has allowed the company to identify leverage points for improvements across the value chain, supporting sustainable growth.Reflecting on the process, Rod Johnson, CVO of BLK & Bold, emphasized the benefits: “It’s been hugely beneficial for us to go through this process. We learned a lot, and I would encourage other businesses to do the same. You don’t have to be afraid of the results. Having this knowledge equips you to make better decisions that benefit your business, your stakeholders and the environment at large.”Adam Hammes, VP of Sustainability Assurance at SGS, added: “BLK & Bold’s commitment to purpose and progress is inspiring. They are proving that businesses of any size or industry can turn sustainability challenges into actionable data and measurable improvements. SGS is proud to support them in making that vision a reality.”For more than 30 years, SGS has helped organizations worldwide meet and exceed their sustainability ambitions. With unmatched cross-industry expertise, SGS turns commitments into credible, measurable outcomes.In 2024 and 2025, TIME Magazine and Statista recognized SGS as one of the world’s most sustainable companies. Explaining the decision to work with SGS, BLK & Bold CEO Pernell Cezar stated: “It was appealing to us that SGS not only helps organizations achieve their sustainability objectives but really walks the talk in terms of being sustainable in its own operations.”Discover SGS’s journey with BLK & Bold in this W3 Gold Award-winning video series , where bold action today brews a better tomorrow.ESG assurance is a cornerstone of SGS’s IMPACT NOW for sustainability initiative, which brings together innovative solutions to support smarter decisions, regulatory compliance and environmental responsibility. It is all part of SGS’s commitment to a climate-neutral, nature-positive and pollution-free future.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

