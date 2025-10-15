Keeper Security Wins Multiple Honours at the 2025 Computing Security Awards

KeeperPAM recognised as Software Solution of the Year and Bench Tested Product of the Year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, has been honoured with two awards at the 2025 Computing Security Awards . Keeper’s flagship platform, KeeperPAM , was named ‘Software Solution of the Year’ by popular vote and ‘Bench Tested Product of the Year’ by Computing Security’s editorial panel.Now in its 15th year, the Computing Security Awards celebrate innovation and impact across the cybersecurity industry. The 2025 ceremony, held at the Hilton London Tower Bridge Hotel, was hosted by former England Cricket Captain Chris Cowdrey and Brian Wall, Editor of Computing Security ( https://computingsecurity.co.uk/ ).“Winning both ‘Software Solution of the Year’ and ‘Bench Tested Product of the Year’ is a tremendous honour. It’s a testament not only to the strength of our platform but to the dedication of our team in creating best-in-class cybersecurity software,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “KeeperPAM delivers enterprise-grade privileged access management with a zero-trust and zero-knowledge infrastructure that provides the visibility, control and protection that modern organisations require to defend against today’s evolving threats.”The ‘Bench Tested Product of the Year’ accolade recognises the top-performing solution among those independently reviewed by Computing Security over the past 12 months. KeeperPAM was commended for its comprehensive, unified approach to identity and access management, seamlessly integrating password, secrets and connections management with endpoint privilege management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation.By consolidating these essential capabilities in a single, scalable cloud platform, KeeperPAM helps organisations reduce the risk of credential theft, enforce least-privilege access and streamline compliance across complex IT environments.Keeper’s platform is trusted by thousands of organisations globally, including Fortune 100 enterprises and public sector agencies, to protect credentials, secrets and connections with unmatched security and usability. The company’s recent recognition at the Computing Security Awards further underscores its leadership in delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that empower organisations to secure their most valuable assets.These latest honours follow Keeper’s recognition earlier this year as a multi-category winner in the Global InfoSec ( https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keeper-security-honored-with-nine-global-infosec-awards-at-rsa-conference-2025-302438919.html ) and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards ( https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keeper-security-wins-multiple-cybersecurity-excellence-awards-including-most-innovative-cybersecurity-company-302408461.html ), where KeeperPAM was celebrated for innovation, zero-trust architecture and leadership in privileged access management.To learn more about Keeper’s award-winning PAM platform, please visit: https://www.keepersecurity.com/ ###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with endpoint privilege management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com.Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.