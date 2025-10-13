The Guardian Group, LLC announces Psychiatrist Monika do Valle, DO, QME

Dr. Monika do Valle Joins The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in Psychiatry with Exam Locations Across California

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monika do Valle, DO , MPH, QME is a board-certified psychiatrist with over two decades of multi-state experience. She brings clinical background across inpatient, outpatient, forensic, and telehealth settings.As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. do Valle’s QME Evaluation and Report process is defined by:• Concise and Clear Medical-Legal Reporting• Fair and Objective Case Analysis• Thoughtful Consideration of Future Medical Care• Medical Evidence-Based Conclusions• Timely Maximum Medical Improvement (MMI) ClassificationsDr. do Valle has registered QME exam locations in the following cities across California:• Norwalk• Hawthorne• Sylmar• Beaumont• Tulare• Hayward• Oakland• Los Angeles• Whittier• Elk GroveDr. do Valle earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Western University of Health Sciences, and holds a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from UC Berkeley. She completed her Adult Psychiatry Residency and Internship at Cambridge Health Alliance, affiliated with Harvard Medical School. In 2014, she also obtained certification in Age Management Medicine.Throughout her career, Dr. do Valle has held positions in correctional, forensic, inpatient, and outpatient psychiatry—including roles at Los Angeles Department of Health, Hawaii State Hospital, Kahi Mohala, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, and CDCR. She is currently serving as an outpatient correctional psychiatrist at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.She is fluent in English and Portuguese, and holds active medical licenses in California, Hawaii, and Florida. Beyond her clinical work, Dr. do Valle enjoys singing, dancing, and being active. She also is involved in several charitable and environmental initiatives.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

