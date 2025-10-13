Eddy Vera Receives the 'Special Award for Inspiration & Business Empowerment' at the Tacarigua de Oro USA 2025 Gala

Live with purpose, with resilience, and with great faith in God. Live one second at a time, one minute at a time, one day at a time.” — Eddy Vera, Speaker, Entrepreneur & Mentor.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned international speaker Eddy Vera was honored this Sunday, October 12, with the “Special Award for Inspiration & Business Empowerment” during the prestigious Tacarigua de Oro USA 2025 Awards Gala, held at the ARPI Group studios in Miami Lakes.The event brought together prominent figures from the worlds of entertainment, arts, and business, featuring a dazzling gold carpet and live performances by artists such as Sixto Rein, Diveana, and Michel Puche. The Tacarigua de Oro USA Awards have become one of the most recognized celebrations of Hispanic talent in the United States, honoring individuals who make a difference in their fields and communities.During her emotional acceptance speech, Eddy Vera expressed her gratitude by reiterating her message of faith, purpose, and resilience:“Live with purpose, with resilience, and with great faith in God. Live one second at a time, one minute at a time, one day at a time.”The award comes at a pivotal moment in Eddy’s international career as she continues to inspire audiences worldwide with her powerful story of perseverance and leadership. In recent weeks, she has captivated audiences at major events such as the Latina Expo Miami Summit and the Heroes Forum, where her message of empowerment and faith deeply resonated with attendees.Her calendar remains full as Eddy prepares for upcoming appearances at the Icon Awards on November 6 and the Camino al Éxito Conference on November 15, where she will continue to share her message of faith, strength, and transformation.Who is Eddy Vera?Eddy Vera is an acclaimed international speaker, mentor, and entrepreneur who has turned her life story into a beacon of inspiration. She is a cancer survivor and a three-time survivor of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare condition that left her at different times paralyzed, quadriplegic, and with partial loss of mobility—yet never without hope. Today, her life stands as a living testimony that with faith, purpose, and determination, anything is possible.

