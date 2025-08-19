Reco and Black Kite Partner to Close the Third-Party SaaS Security Gap

Leading SaaS Security Platform Joins Forces with Premier Third-Party Risk Intelligence Provider to Deliver Inside-Out and Outside-In SaaS Risk Assessment

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco , the pioneer in dynamic SaaS security, today announced a strategic partnership with Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence. This collaboration addresses a critical blind spot in enterprise security: enterprise and vendor risks associated with SaaS applications.This partnership integrates the strengths of both companies to offer customers a holistic view of their SaaS security posture:-Reco provides an inside-out review, assessing risks within an organization’s SaaS ecosystem-Black Kite offers an outside-in perspective, evaluating the risk profile of SaaS vendorsAs organizations manage an average of 500+ SaaS applications with complex third-party integrations, traditional security approaches fall short. The partnership combines Reco's industry-leading SaaS security solution with Black Kite's third-party risk intelligence to provide organizations with complete visibility and protection across their entire SaaS ecosystem.Dynamic Protection Meets Risk Intelligence"SaaS sprawl isn't just about the apps your employees use directly, it's about third-party connections, integrations, and dependencies that create exponential risk," said Ofer Klein, CEO of Reco. "A security incident at any vendor in your supply chain can cascade through your entire SaaS ecosystem. Traditional static security can't keep up with this dynamic threat landscape. That's the gap we're closing together with Black Kite."Key benefits of this partnership include:-Enhanced visibility: Reco now integrates Black Kite’s cyber ratings for each discovered SaaS app vendor, offering a 360-degree risk assessment within its platform-Comprehensive risk management - Customers can leverage both solutions to continuously monitor and manage risks posed by their SaaS applications-Expanded reach: Both companies will feature in each other's marketplaces, increasing accessibility for customersImmediate Business ImpactEarly customer deployments show significant results:-Faster third-party SaaS risk identification-A reduction in supply chain security incidents-An improvement in vendor security posture visibility-Complete coverage of SaaS-to-SaaS connection risks"Organizations today face an impossible choice: embrace SaaS agility or maintain security control," said Paul Paget, CEO of Black Kite. "This partnership eliminates that trade-off by providing dynamic security and AI governance that moves as fast as your business while maintaining comprehensive third-party risk intelligence. Together, we're not just monitoring the supply chain, we're making it resilient.""What excites me most about this partnership is how we're solving the unsolvable," added Ofer Klein, CEO of Reco. "By combining our dynamic SaaS security with Black Kite's deep third-party intelligence, we're giving security teams superpowers they never thought possible."Transforming Third-Party SaaS GovernanceThe combined solution addresses critical use cases:-Shadow AI Discovery: Automatically identify unauthorized third-party tools and AI agents across the supply chain-Vendor Risk Scoring: Apply Black Kite's industry-leading cyber ratings to every SaaS connection-Supply Chain Incident Response: Rapid identification and containment of threats propagating through vendor networks-Compliance Automation: Streamlined third-party assessments across 20+ frameworks including NIST, CIS, and HIPAAAvailability and Next StepsThe Reco and Black Kite integration is available to existing customers, with joint prospects able to deploy the combined solution in just a few days.Organizations interested in comprehensive SaaS supply chain security can schedule a joint demo to see their Ransomware Susceptibility Index (RSI) and Data Breach Index (DBI) score as well as what SaaS applications are missing.The integrated features resulting from this partnership are available to customers to utilize today. For more information about how this collaboration can benefit your organization, please visit Reco on the Black Kite marketplace About RecoReco is the leader in Dynamic SaaS Security, the only approach that eliminates the SaaS Security Gap. The platform secures SaaS at every stage of its lifecycle through app discovery, posture management, identity and AI governance, and threat detection. Powered by the proprietary SaaS App Factory™ and Knowledge Graph, Reco supports 200+ applications and protects over 2 million users worldwide across some of the most trusted brands in the Fortune 100 and S&P 500. Learn more at reco.ai.About Black KiteBlack Kite gives organizations a comprehensive, real-time view into cyber ecosystem risk so they can make informed risk decisions and improve business resilience. The company's standards-based platform analyzes third-party cyber risk across technical, financial, and compliance dimensions, serving 3,000+ customers globally. Black Kite maintains the industry's largest continuously updated database of cyber intelligence with 34+ million companies monitored. Learn more at blackkite.com.

