Blackboard Learning Management System Secures DISA IL4 Provisional Authorization

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthology, a leading education technology provider for the U.S. government, today announced that its learning management system, Blackboard Learn Ultra (Blackboard), has received a Provisional Authorization (PA) at DoD Impact Level 4 (IL4) from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).This authorization signifies that Blackboard, hosted in AWS GovCloud, meets DISA’s strict security requirements for storing and handling controlled unclassified information (CUI), including For Official Use Only (FOUO) information, allowing government agencies and their contractors to confidently rely on Blackboard's military learning platform, blackboard.mil, to deliver modern training and education programs that accelerate mission objectives."Achieving IL4 underscores our unwavering commitment to providing military educators and learners with the most innovative, secure training and education platform available—empowering transformation, enhancing operational readiness, and driving long-term mission success,” said Bryna Dash, VP Government sector for Anthology. “This achievement is shared with our sponsoring agency, whom we are honored to partner with and support the complex security scenarios of their training mission across the whole of DoD and beyond." Blackboard is a mission-ready learning platform trusted by federal, state, and local agencies to deliver secure, accessible, and high-impact training. Developed in partnership with educators and purpose-built for government, it streamlines onboarding, workforce development, mission-readiness and compliance.The IL4 authorization expands Anthology's Government LMS portfolio, which also includes FedRAMPModerate and GovRAMPofferings. Hosted in AWS GovCloud as a SaaS offering, Blackboard offers the flexibility and control agencies need to deliver training at any scale.About AnthologyAnthology delivers innovative education and technology solutions that empower government agencies and organizations to meet their mission-critical objectives. Blackboardby Anthology is the leading learning management system (LMS) for governmental organizations, supporting anywhere from 250 to more than 300,000 learners in areas such as compliance, efficiency, and expertise in critical government functions. The solution enables agencies and organizations to efficiently, easily, and securely allow employees and stakeholders to meet diverse missions—anytime, anywhere. Plus, Blackboard leads the industry in security and compliance; it holds FedRAMPand GovRAMPcertifications and is available on AWS GovCloud (US). Through the Power of Together™, Anthology is honored to lead alongside our customers, delivering human-centered, AI-powered innovation that is meaningful, simple, and intelligent, designed to help create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. Anthology.com/government

